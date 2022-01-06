A snowy scenario

OHIO VALLEY — Snow started falling Thursday afternoon, bringing the first accumulation of the season and of 2022, and road crews in Meigs and Gallia counties were out working to prepare for the storm.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) workers had been pre-treating roads, but switched to treating on Thursday afternoon after the snow started to fall, said Ashley Rittenhouse, ODOT Public Information Officer.

Rittenhouse said the roads were pre-treated with brine, which she said is “a cheap and effective tool” but said it is not a “magic bullet.” Rittenhouse said drivers need to use caution on the roadways, especially during Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Rittenhouse said ODOT road crews would be out treating and plowing roads as long as needed during this storm.

In Gallia County, Rittenhouse said there are 440 lane miles for ODOT crews to maintain and 492 in Meigs County.

Rittenhouse said drivers need to allow extra time to commute to their destinations and only to travel the roads if necessary.

“Please watch for our plow trucks and give them room to work,” Rittenhouse said. “Snow plow trucks might make sudden stops or turns, and they travel below the posted speed limit.”

In addition to ODOT, county and municipal crews from both Gallia and Meigs counties were also busy braving the winter weather, working to treat local roadways within their respective jurisdictions.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS), Charleston, W.Va. issued a winter snow warning for Mason County, W.Va. and Gallia and Meigs Counties, Ohio until 8 a.m. Friday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the NWS website predicted, “…heavy snow [with] additional snow accumulations of four to nine inches. Wind chills tonight into Friday morning are likely to drop into the single digits above zero at lower elevations, and into the single digits below zero at some higher elevations.”

Brittany Hively contributed to this story.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 were on standby Thursday morning on the corner of Pine Street and Second Avenue in Gallipolis, Ohio. They joined county and municipal crews from across Gallia and Meigs counties to treat local roadways within their jurisdictions as snow later began to fall Thursday afternoon. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_IMG_4134.jpg Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 were on standby Thursday morning on the corner of Pine Street and Second Avenue in Gallipolis, Ohio. They joined county and municipal crews from across Gallia and Meigs counties to treat local roadways within their jurisdictions as snow later began to fall Thursday afternoon. Brittany Hively | OVP

Winter officially ‘arrives‘ in Ohio Valley

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.