1 death, 110 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one COVID-19 associated death and 110 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 41 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 29 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71+ age range. DHHR also reported 40 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 5,346 total cases (41 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 335 hospitalizations and 85 deaths. Of the 5,346 cases, 4,851 (16 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,015 cases (7 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —865 cases (7 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 748 cases (7 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 793 cases (7 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

50-59 — 726 cases (8 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 588 cases (3 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 380 cases (1 new), 88 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 231 cases (1 new), 59 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,596 (45.46 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,411 (41.50 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,405 total cases (29 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 67 deaths. Of the 3,405 cases, 3,095 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 642 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 475 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 438 cases (7 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 506 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 461 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 432 cases (4 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 285 cases (1 new), 47 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

80-plus — 166 cases (4 new), 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,244 (44.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,300 (40.60 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 4,513 cases (40 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,203 confirmed cases, 310 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 73 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 119 active cases and 4,321 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 77 confirmed cases (3 fewer), 4 probable cases

5-11 — 210 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 238 confirmed cases (1 new), 24 probable cases (6 new)

16-20 — 317 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases (2 new)

21-25 — 327 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases (2 new)

26-30 — 369 confirmed cases (5 new), 24 probable cases (2 new)

31-40 — 646 confirmed cases (3 new), 48 probable cases, 2 deaths

41-50 — 627 confirmed cases (2 new), 42 probable cases (5 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 559 confirmed cases, 39 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

61-70 — 448 confirmed cases (3 new), 31 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 385 confirmed cases (5 new), 32 probable cases, 45 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,677;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,364 (40 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 313;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 59 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,973 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,689 fully vaccinated or 36.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 19,442 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 14,901), 453 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 330), 43 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 99) with 29,674 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,032,160 (60.16 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,466,981 (55.32 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 5, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 15,324;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 729;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 50,828;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,991.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 347,554 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,947 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 34,547 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 451 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,392 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 20 since the last update. There are 11,793 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 17.36 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.74 percent.

Statewide, 1,111,671 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.0 percent of the population). A total of 51.5 percent of the population, 923,038 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

