Gallia Meigs CAA updates on Emergency HEAP

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency’s (CAA) Emergency HEAP Program began Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 and is continuing through March 31 to assist customers with their main heating utility and/or furnace repair.

According to a news release from Gallia Meigs CAA, the Interactive Voice Response System (IVR) phone number, 740-444-4371, stills gives the customers access seven days a week and 24 hours a day for making their appointment by phone.

“Please listen until the end of the recording as you will be given a confirmation number,” stated the release. “You must have that for your appointment to be completed. You will have to have your social security number or client number and your gas and electric account number in order to make your appointment. Please note, an appointment may not extend a scheduled utility shut-off.”

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, face the threat of disconnection, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel, or less than a 10-day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one-time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $750 for unregulated utilities, up to $550 for wood, coal or pellets and up to $900 for propane/fuel oil, etc., and up to eight cylinders of propane.

More information provided by Gallia Meigs CAA is as follows:

“The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same. However, Regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income, while the past month income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. The 12-month period or one-month period for the help is determined from date of application making it possible for some with decreased income during these periods to qualify later in the program. Examples of these types of situations could occur from layoff, strike, retirement, disability or death of a spouse or household member and any changes due to the COVID-19 virus. Documentation verifying all household income must be provided when applying for E-HEAP or Regular HEAP. Also a copy of the applicant’s most recent gas/electric bill is required. It is also required that you provide social security cards, for all household members. You will be asked for proof of landlord, including address and phone number. If the grandparents have custody of the children in the home, we will need the custody papers also.”

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175 percent calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a one-person household is $22,540; 2- $30,485; 3-$38,430; 4-$46,375; 5-$54,320; 6-$62,265; 7-$70,210; 8-$78,155. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $7,945 per member to the yearly income.

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications will be completed at CAA’s new main office, located at 8317 S.R. 7 N , Cheshire.

According to the news release: “Required Documents: Proof of Gross Income for Everyone in the Household for the Past three months; Wages: Weekly – Last 4 paystubs/ Biweekly – last two paystubs; Utility Allowance/Lease; SS/SSI/SSD – Bank Statement or Current Award Letter; PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION – Copy of Current Award Letter; OWF/TANF/DA- print out of the last three months or bank statement; Child Support received or paid out, (documented proof for the last month); Social Security Cards for everyone in the household; current heating bill or statement (Columbia Gas/Knox, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal, or Wood); current electric bill (AEP or Buckeye); if you pay out of pocket for health insurance, documented proof for three months; Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.; Medicaid card or case number (if applicable); landlord’s name, address, and phone number (if renting).”

For an appointment, call 1-740-444-4371.

“The following are important changes for receiving assistance for winter E-HEAP: CAA will not be having face to face interviews,” stated the release. “All interviews will be by telephone calls at your time of appointment. There will be a drop box for your convenience at the main office. Please make sure to drop off all documentations before the day of your appointment. CAA will have four walk-ins per day, however, upon entering the office, masks are not required but recommended. The office is still practicing social distancing. CAA staff will accept your paperwork and contact you at a later time.“