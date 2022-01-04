Pomeroy discusses water dept. matters, parking

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council discussed water department matters and heard about reported parking issues during its meeting on Monday evening. Council also appointed a president for the new year and discussed a vacant seat.

Council members present were Victor Young, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Hennessy and Nick Michael. Mayor Don Anderson and Fiscal Officer Ben See were also present.

During the meeting, Anderson told council a customer had been overcharged for their water service. Anderson said when the meters were replaced, the software was not set up correctly, leaving the customer to be charged 10 times the amount they should have been. Over the course of months, the customer had been overcharged $86,324.79. See said he checked with the auditor to see how to handle the repayment of this. Anderson said there was money in the account to pay the customer. Council approved the repayment.

The water department discussed replacing the lines on Mulberry Heights. Anderson said the system there is “a mess” and there are valves that are not able to be located as well as lines that the department can’t find. The project is estimated to cost $93,400. With the current water project grant and loan, it was said the additional loan needed was approximately $1,800. Council voted to continue with the current project and apply for a loan to replace the lines on Mulberry Heights later.

Council approved the property insurance renewal with an annual premium of $39,373. This rate is locked for three years.

Anderson announced the Salisbury Fire Levy has been removed from the taxes of Pomeroy and Middleport residents.

Michael was voted as president of council for 2022.

Anderson said council needs to be thinking about filling the vacant seat. This seat was held by Larry Hess, who did not seek election in November. Council can appoint someone to fill the seat through 2025.

Oliphant said the street lights should be getting fixed. He reported there were 75 street lights out throughout the village.

The solid waste service in Pomeroy is set to begin on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Stephanie Rife, Meigs County Farmer’s Market Manager, gave a report about the last year at the market. Rife said they are able to accept social service program vouchers for children, seniors and veterans. Rife reported in 2020, the market accepted $1,500 worth of vouchers. In 2021, market vendors accepted $25,000 of vouchers.

Paige Cleek, a merchant in Pomeroy, spoke to council about the parking issues on Main Street. Cleek said employees and residents are parking on Main Street, which is hurting businesses because it takes parking spots from customers. Council discussed placing a couple “Two Hour Parking” signs on each block. Anderson said it would be difficult to enforce the parking. No action was taken on the matter.

The next council meeting is set for Jan. 17 at the fire department at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_The-Sentinel.jpg

Michael voted as council president

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.