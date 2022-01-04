78 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 78 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 39 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 5,243 total cases (39 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 335 hospitalizations (1 new) and 85 deaths. Of the 5,243 cases, 4,821 (26 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 998 cases (3 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —836 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 736 cases (9 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 776 cases (7 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

50-59 — 712 cases (4 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 579 cases (2 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 378 cases (5 new), 88 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

80-plus — 228 cases (5 new), 59 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,559 (45.35 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,379 (41.39 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,358 total cases (19 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 198 hospitalizations (2 new) and 67 deaths. Of the 3,358 cases, 3,079 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 629 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 471 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 427 cases (4 new), 14 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 498 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 459 cases (4 new), 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 428 cases (1 new), 51 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 284 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

80-plus — 162 cases (1 new), 27 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,220 (44.61 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,276 (40.49 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,444 cases (20 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,162 confirmed cases, 282 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 70 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 162 active cases and 4,212 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 80 confirmed cases (1 new), 2 probable cases

5-11 — 208 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 235 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 316 confirmed cases (1 new), 19 probable cases

21-25 — 321 confirmed cases (3 new), 25 probable cases

26-30 — 362 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

31-40 — 640 confirmed cases (2 new), 46 probable cases, 2 deaths

41-50 — 623 confirmed cases (9 new), 36 probable cases (2 fewer), 2 deaths

51-60 — 555 confirmed cases, 38 probable cases, 9 deaths

61-70 — 443 confirmed cases, 29 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 379 confirmed cases (1 new), 31 probable cases (3 new), 44 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,610;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,300 (18 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 310 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 56;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,942 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,677 fully vaccinated or 36.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 20,411 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 14,101), 708 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 322), 57 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and 227 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 99) with 29,674 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,012,836 (59.99 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,450,353 (55.18 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 29, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 14,458;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 701;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 48,399;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,853.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 339,679 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,353 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 33,599 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 447 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,361 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with five since the last update. There are 15,911 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 20.74 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.63percent.

Statewide, 1,108,331 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 51.4 percent of the population, 921,738 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_covid-2.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.