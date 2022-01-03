Chirico named to Marshall Health leadership team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Michael J. Chirico, Esq., has been named chief of strategic advocacy and external relations for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.

According to a news release sent on behalf of Marshall, Chirico, a licensed attorney, has extensive experience in government relations. He previously served as chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and as deputy chief of staff and counsel for U.S. Rep. Carol Miller. Chirico has also previously worked a lobbyist for the West Virginia State Medical Association, advocating for physician and health care-related issues. He most recently held the position of government liaison and policy advisor for the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission in Washington, D.C., where he served as the agency official who advised the presidential-appointed chair on relevant management, internal policy and legislative issues.

In his new role at Marshall Health and the School of Medicine, Chirico will act as a liaison with federal and state elected and appointed officials. With a focus on economic and community development, he will seek opportunities to collaborate with government agencies and external organizations to advance the School of Medicine’s mission.

Chirico previously served on a number of West Virginia-based boards of directors, including Hospice of Huntington, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Generation West Virginia and United Way of the River Cities. He is a 2016 graduate of Leadership West Virginia and was recognized in 2019 as part of The State Journal’s Generation Next: 40 Under 40.

Chirico and his family have called Huntington home since 1991. He holds a B.A. in political science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and earned his law degree from Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University in Lansing.

Marshall University | Courtesy