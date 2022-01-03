‘Pack the pantry’

POMEROY — In an effort to help families with food insecurity, the Meigs County Foundation (MCF) started the Meigs County Schools Food Pantry.

The food pantry, which has been running as a drive-thru, is available to any Meigs County family with school-aged children, said Laura Sheets, member of the Foundation.

Sheets said the distribution is once per month on the third Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Meigs Local Administrative Offices on Pomeroy Pike. Distribution is on a first-come-first-served basis and Sheets said the foundation can typically serve up to 100 families each month. However, in November and December, 148 and 160 families were served, respectively.

The pantry was created as a partnership between the community foundation and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund.

Sheets said the foundation receives food for distribution in different ways. There are monthly donations from Snowville Creamery and Heiner’s of Athens. Powell’s Food Fair helps the foundation order shelf stable items. Local farmers donation produce during the growing season. And fresh cut flowers from Sue Zano during the summer months.

Meigs County schools have also held food drives to help stock the Meigs County Schools Food Pantry.

Sheets said the purpose of the pantry is to help families who struggle with food insecurity in the area. Sheets said doing a school-based pantry ensures the foundation is able to serve those families.

The Meigs County Schools Food Pantry can be supported by making donations at https://appalachianohio.org/grow/funds/fund-profiles/meigs/meigs-county-schools-food-pantry/. Or check made out to “The Meigs County Schools Food Pantry” and sent to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456 Nelsonville, OH 45674.

According to the Appalachian Ohio donation website, the fund was started as a result of COVID-19 to serve Meigs County, stating how the pandemic “reinforced how pervasive food insecurity is in our communities.”

Sheets said right now, any money donated to the fund is eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match up to $5,000.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs County schools helped “pack the pantry” by holding food drives and volunteering time to the pantry. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_mcsfp-3.jpeg Meigs County schools helped “pack the pantry” by holding food drives and volunteering time to the pantry. Meigs County Foundation | Courtesy Holiday boxes included hams, as well as usual pantry items. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_mcsfp-2.jpeg Holiday boxes included hams, as well as usual pantry items. Meigs County Foundation | Courtesy During the holiday months, the Meigs County Schools Food Pantry served more families than the typical month. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/01/web1_mcsfp-1.jpeg During the holiday months, the Meigs County Schools Food Pantry served more families than the typical month. Meigs County Foundation | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.