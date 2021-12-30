Dog tags available for purchase

POMEROY — Meigs County Auditor, Mary T. Byer-Hill, recently announced dog and kennel licenses for 2022 are available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the auditor asks, if possible, that dog tags be purchased by mail. A printable application is available for both kennel license and individual dog license on the auditor’s website at www.meigscountyauditor.org. When submitting your license by mail, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope along with your application and payment, made payable to the Meigs County Auditor.

The law requires that all dogs be licensed. Section 955.01 of the Ohio Revised Code states that every person who owns, keeps or harbors a dog more than three months of age, shall purchase a license for that dog before the 31st day of January of each year.

You will have the option to purchase a one year, three year or permanent tag for your dog. The one year dog tag will be $12 and is valid for the calendar year in which it is issued (2022). The State of Ohio allows the County Auditor’s to provide dog owners the option of purchasing a dog tag that will be valid for three years as well as the option to purchase a permanent tag for your dog. The cost of the 3 year tag will be $36 and the permanent tag will be $120.

Kennel licenses will also be available for a person, partnership, firm, company, or corporation professionally engaged in the business of breeding dogs for sale. The cost of a kennel license will be $60 and that will include five tags. Additional kennel tags can be purchased for $1 each.

Please contact the Meigs County Auditor’s Office at 992-2698 if you have any questions regarding the purchase of your 2022 Dog License.