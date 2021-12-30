SWCD tree sale underway

POMEROY — The 2022 Tree Sale is underway at the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District, with orders being taken through Feb. 10.

This year’s hardwood offerings include black cherry, black walnut, Northern red oak, white oak, and evergreens like bald cypress, Norway spruce, eastern white pine and Virginia pine — packets of 25 seedlings for $20. Sugar maple is also available — 25 seedlings for $25.

The $12 Edibles Packet consists of 10 trees that produce edible fruit, which are also good for wildlife. Two each of American elderberry, butternut, hazelnut, pawpaw, and persimmon.

The pollinator-friendly Honey Bee Packet consists of four each of American plum, black locust, eastern redbud, sourwood, and tulip (yellow) popular — 20 trees total for $20.

Other offerings include a Bartlett pear packet — two trees for $27; a Shiitake mushroom kit, $28; wild ginger or partridge berry ground cover sets, 25 starts for $25; erosion control seed mix, two pounds for $16; wildlife grass and seed mix, Ohio pollinator seed mix, and Ohio pollinator seed mix (no grasses), and Whitetail 365 Food Plot seed mix, prices to be determined.

Also available are bluebird boxes, bat boxes, tree marking flags and Plantskyydd deer and rabbit repellent (available in ready-to-spray quart bottles or in a powder concentrate) and Weed Wand Magic herbicide applicator.

The deadline for ordering trees or seed packets from the Meigs SWCD is Thursday, Feb. 10 with trees being available for pickup in early April.

For an order form or for more information, contact the Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282 or stop in during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 113 E. Memorial Drive, Suite D. Order forms are also be available at www.meigsswcd.com.