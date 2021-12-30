3 deaths, 67 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were three additional deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as 67 new cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 18 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported three additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Two of those individuals were in the 51-60 year old age range and one was in the 71+ age range. DHHR also reported 30 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 5,134 total cases (19 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 333 hospitalizations (3 new) and 82 deaths. Of the 5,134 cases, 4,734 (15 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 983 cases, 10 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —822 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 716 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 757 cases (6 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

50-59 — 700 cases (2 new), 56 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 568 cases (3 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 367 cases (2 new), 87 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 221 cases (2 new), 58 hospitalizations (1 new), 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,492 (45.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,330 (41.24 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,291 total cases (18 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations and 67 deaths. Of the 3,291 cases, 3,047 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 620 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 460 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 416 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 491 cases (4 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 449 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 418 cases (2 new), 51 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 279 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

80-plus — 158 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,179 (44.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,254 (40.39 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,331 cases (30 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,066 confirmed cases, 265 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 69 deaths (3 new). DHHR reports there are currently 96 active cases and 4,166 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 76 confirmed cases (1 new), 2 probable cases

5-11 — 204 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 234 confirmed cases (3 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 313 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 307 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 356 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 622 confirmed cases (9 new), 45 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 602 confirmed cases (5 new), 35 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

51-60 — 544 confirmed cases (2 new), 38 probable cases, 9 deaths (2 new)

61-70 — 432 confirmed cases (1 new), 26 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 376 confirmed cases (4 new), 27 probable cases, 44 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,498;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,219 (36 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 279 (3 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 55 (3 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,884 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,621 fully vaccinated or 36.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 19,774 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 11,166), 484 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 328), 43 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 84) with 28,780 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,985,672 (59.76 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,429,949 (55.01 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 29, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 14,458;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 701;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 48,399;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,853.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 328,162 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,648 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 29,818 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 440 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,336 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since Wednesday. There are 11,017 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 13.77 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.48 percent.

Statewide, 1,103,314 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.6 percent of the population). A total of 51.3 percent of the population, 919,042 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

