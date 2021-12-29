Students helping students

POMEROY — Industrial tech teacher, Jason Jackson, guided his advisory class at Meigs High School as they took on the goal of “making a difference” this Christmas.

The students grouped together and came up with several ideas on how they could help make someone’s Christmas a little better in 2021. The class decided to contact Jody Howard, principal at the elementary school, to see if there was anyone they could help. Howard provided the students with the information they needed. The students organized in three groups and each student took on a responsibility. All together there were 24 gifts purchased and donated. The students all participated in wrapping the gifts and preparing them to give to Howard. Meigs High school principal, Travis Abbott, coordinated with Jackson for the gift giving at Meigs High School on Dec. 14.

Jackson said, “We have outstanding students at Meigs High and my advisory students showed great generosity as they all made a huge difference in three young peoples’ live this Christmas. The community can be very proud.”

Students in Jackson’s advisory class include Griffin Cleland, Cayden Gheen, Danny Hannah, Majestic Hartford, Tavon Hawk, Wade Howard, Wyatt Howard, Chase Justus, Jacob Martin, Beau Schuler, Austin Smith, Bailey Taylor, Aaron Tobin, Xavier Wise, Gabe Writesel and Robert Writesel.

Submitted by Meigs High School.

Students in Jason Jackson’s advisory class at Meigs High School helped provide younger students with Christmas gifts. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_wrapping-2.jpg Students in Jason Jackson’s advisory class at Meigs High School helped provide younger students with Christmas gifts. Meigs High School | Courtesy Students in the advisory class collected gifts for elementary students for the holiday season. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_advisory-Christmas.jpg Students in the advisory class collected gifts for elementary students for the holiday season. Meigs High School | Courtesy Students participated in wrapping and preparing gifts for elementary students. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_wrapping-1.jpg Students participated in wrapping and preparing gifts for elementary students. Meigs High School | Courtesy