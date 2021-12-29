Southern BOE approves agenda items

RACINE — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District met in regular session on Dec. 20 to approve agenda items.

Board members present during the meeting were Denny Evans, Dennis Teaford, Tom Woods, Ashli Peterman. Board member Brenda Johnson was absent.

The Board was advised of the notice requirements of Section 121.22 of the Revised Code and the implementing rules adopted by the Board of Education pursuant thereto were complied with the Revised Code for the meeting.

During the educational report, Cheyenne Gatrell and Caleb Richmond were named as STORM Students. They will be honored at the January regular meeting.

The board opened for nominations for the election of a president pro-tem for the organizational meeting of January 2022. Woods nominated Evans for president pro-tem. The board voted in approval of this motion.

The board set the organizational meeting for Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. The regular business meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The board approved appropriations in the amount of $16,520,976.36 as presented by the treasurer.

The board approved the following purchases: Ivan Scarberry (55) Black 30 tablet and laptop computer charging carts for $70,730.00; Quality Sales and Service (300) Samsung Chromebooks for $75,245.00; RCN Communications Mobile Wifi Renewal for $2,959.00. ARP ESSER funds are being used for the purchases.

The board approved the ZONAR 4GC/V4E Hardware Upgrade Agreement with ZONAR Systems, Inc. This agreement will supplement the three-year agreement already approved.

The board approved the Administrative Assistant (Federal Programs Director) and pay scale as presented in Appendix A. This will be for the new position that will replace the current assistant.

The board approved to transfer $252.11 from Class of 2027 to General Fund.

The board approved the MOU with SLEA concerning the implementation of OTES 2.0 as in Appendix B.

The board approved accepting the property donated to the district from the late Shirley Beegle.

The board approved the following certified and classified substitute rates effective Jan. 1, 2022: Substitute Teacher $100.00/day; Substitute Aide $10.00/hr; Substitute Cook $10.00/hr; Substitute Custodian $10.00/hr; and Substitute Bus Driver $65.00/day/whole and $35.00/day/half.

The board approved hiring the following individuals on a supplemental contract for the 2021-22 school year. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position and pay is in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement: Haley Musser- JV Softball, Missy Hoback- LPDC, Jenny Manuel- LPDC, Chad Dodson- PEP Band, and Meg Guinther- Lead Mentor.

The board approved hiring Tony Carnahan on a 1-year contract as a bus driver. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The board approved Russ Fields as a volunteer JH assistant boys’ basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

During the superintendent’s report, the following was discussed:

Future of Athletic Trainer Program; Beegle Property; Storm Students-Honored at January Meeting; Hall of Fame; CORAS-Outstanding Elementary Teacher-Mrs. Zielinski; Administrative Assistant(Federal Programs); and COVID Update.

The next meeting of the Southern Board of Education is set for Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.