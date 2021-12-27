3 deaths, 73 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Thursday’s update, there were three additional deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as 73 new cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the death of an individual in the 40-49 year age range. ODH also reported 24 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two additional deaths. Those individuals were in the 50-59 year age range and the 70-79 year age range. ODH also reported 28 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 21 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 5,082 total cases (24 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 328 hospitalizations (3 new) and 82 deaths (1 new). Of the 5,082 cases, 4,674 (58 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 981 cases (1 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —812 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 709 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 744 cases (1 new), 32 hospitalizations, 5 deaths (1 new)

50-59 — 692 cases (5 new), 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 562 cases (5 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 364 cases (5 new), 86 hospitalizations (2 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 218 cases (2 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,398 (44.81 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,251 (40.97 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,251 total cases (28 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 193 hospitalizations (2 new) and 67 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,251 cases, 3,016 (27 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 615 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 452 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 411 cases (4 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 484 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 440 cases (4 new), 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 415 cases (5 new), 49 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 277 cases (3 new), 46 hospitalizations, 24 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 157 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,136 (44.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,223 (40.25 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,277 cases (21 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,005 confirmed cases, 272 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 65 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 103 active cases and 4,109 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 74 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases (1 new)

5-11 — 201 confirmed cases, 18 probable cases

12-15 — 229 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases

16-20 — 309 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases

21-25 — 305 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

26-30 — 353 confirmed cases (2 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 610 confirmed cases (2 new), 45 probable cases (1 fewer), 1 death

41-50 — 593 confirmed cases (3 new), 35 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 536 confirmed cases (3 new), 39 probable cases (2 new), 7 deaths

61-70 — 426 confirmed cases (5 new), 28 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 369 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases, 42 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,445;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,177 (21 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 268;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 51;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,839 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,587 fully vaccinated or 36.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 8,092 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 9,718), 211 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 320), 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 89) with 28,720 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,952,554 (59.48 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,401,698 (54.77 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 22, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 664;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 46,651;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,786.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 322,485 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,450 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 28,126 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 431 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,260 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 9 since Thursday. There are 8,746 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.65 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.42 percent.

Statewide, 1,098,614 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.3 percent of the population). A total of 51.1 percent of the population, 916,537 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

