Southern inducts NHS members

RACINE — Southern High School inducted new members into its chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) recently.

Nine new members were inducted, including Rachel Jackson, Weston Smith, Jake Roush, Hannah Smith, Natalia Villagomez, and Terin Reiber.

The ceremony was conducted by members Lincoln Rose, Hunter Person, Logan Greenlee, Tanner Lisle, Brooke Crisp, and Molly Hill.

NHS elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921.

It is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities. NHS chapters are found in all 50 states, US Territories, Canada, and around the world. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

The 2021-2022 Southern High School National Honor Society Members are pictured: front row from left, Rachael Jackson, Weston Smith, Jake Roush, Hannah Smith, Natalia Villagomez, and Terin Reiber; back row, Brooke Crisp, Hunter Person, Lincoln Rose, Logan Greenlee, Tanner Lisle, Molly Hill. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_s-NHS-1.jpeg The 2021-2022 Southern High School National Honor Society Members are pictured: front row from left, Rachael Jackson, Weston Smith, Jake Roush, Hannah Smith, Natalia Villagomez, and Terin Reiber; back row, Brooke Crisp, Hunter Person, Lincoln Rose, Logan Greenlee, Tanner Lisle, Molly Hill. Southern High School | Courtesy Newly inducted members of the Southern High School Chapter National Honor Society are pictured, from left, Rachael Jackson, Weston Smith, Jake Roush, Hannah Smith, Natalia Villagomez, and Terin Reiber. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_S-NHS-2.jpeg Newly inducted members of the Southern High School Chapter National Honor Society are pictured, from left, Rachael Jackson, Weston Smith, Jake Roush, Hannah Smith, Natalia Villagomez, and Terin Reiber. Southern High School | Courtesy