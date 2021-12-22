Eastern BOE approves personnel

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met last week to approve personnel matters.

The board approved the minutes of the Nov. 17 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education. The financial reports for the month of November were approved as submitted.

The board approved the following Supplemental Contract and Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: Pupil Activity Contracts: Owen Johnson, boys assistant basketball coach.

The board approved the following sertified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification: Alia Hayes, Retro-Active to Nov. 30; Kenneth Green, Taylor Martin, Milagros Santoni, Brian Taylor and Evan White.

The board approved the following rehired certified substitutes for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year: Nathan Becker, John Bell, Eric Brown, Isle Burris, Teresa Carr, Macklin Caruso, Pam Douthitt, Christopher Ellcessor, Earl Fields, Philip Hoffman III, Trace Huddy, Erin Johnson, Taylor Jones, Jenna Kasler, David Moore, Kate Moore, Autumn Porter, Amanda Schwarzel, Michael Scyoc, Jack Sigman Sr., Hallie Simpson, Ladonna Stephens, Michael Treder, Larry Wilcoxen, Rick Wilson, Cody Wise and Heather Wolf.

The board accepted the resignation of Chuck Robinson, Middle School Health and Physical Education Teacher, effective the end of the day on June 30, 2022.

The board approved Jodi Goegline as a five hour part-time cook for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification on a one year contract per OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

The board approved the resolution to participate and amend the Eastern Local School District Section 125 Plan.

The board approved Open Enrollment students for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association for calendar year 2022 in the amount of $3,492.00.

The board approved the membership with the Ohio School Board Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar year 2022 in the amount of $250.00.

The board approved a five year contract with Lisa M. Ritchie as Treasurer/CFO for the period of Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2027.

The board approved to nominate Lloyd Ridenour as President Pro-Tempore during the 2022 organizational meeting.

The Organizational Meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary with the Regular Meeting to follow.