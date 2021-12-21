2 deaths, 48 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 48 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 18 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two COVID-19 related deaths of individuals in the 80+ age range. ODH also reported nine new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 21 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 5,008 total cases (18 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 320 hospitalizations (1 new) and 81 deaths. Of the 5,008 cases, 4,590 (24 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 976 cases (1 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —799 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 703 cases (2 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 739 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 680 cases (6 new), 53 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 542 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 354 cases (2 new), 83 hospitalizations (1 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 215 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,365 (44.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,226 (40.89 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,199 total cases (9 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 hospitalizations and 65 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,199 cases, 2,981 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 607 cases (1 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 448 cases, 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 401 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 474 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 432 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

60-69 — 408 cases, 47 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 272 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 157 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths (2 new)

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,108 (44.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,192 (40.13 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,219 cases (21 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,956 confirmed cases, 263 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 64 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 107 active cases and 4,048 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 73 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

5-11 — 198 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 227 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 309 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 303 confirmed cases (2 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 350 confirmed cases (3 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer)

31-40 — 600 confirmed cases (2 new), 47 probable cases (4 new), 1 death

41-50 — 585 confirmed cases (3 new), 35 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 531 confirmed cases, 36 probable cases, 7 deaths

61-70 — 417 confirmed cases (4 new), 26 probable cases (1 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 363 confirmed cases, 27 probable cases, 41 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,388;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,128 (17 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 260 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 50;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,764 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,543 fully vaccinated or 36.0 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 12,502 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 8,453), 584 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 326), 81 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) and 249 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 80) with 28,277 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,927,726 (59.27 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,383,048 (54.61 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 15, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,327;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 646;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 44,406;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,652.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 316,391 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 820 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 27,457 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 421 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,211 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 20 since Monday. There are 8,598 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.08 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.37 percent.

Statewide, 1,092,815 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.0 percent of the population). A total of 51.0 percent of the population, 913,426 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

