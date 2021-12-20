84 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there 84 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 27 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 22 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 35 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,990 total cases (27 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 319 hospitalizations (1 new) and 81 deaths. Of the 4,990 cases, 4,566 (49 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 975 cases (5 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —796 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

30-39 — 701 cases (4 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 737 cases (8 new), 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 674 cases (5 new), 53 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 541 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 352 cases (4 new), 82 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 214 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,352 (44.65 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,212 (40.85 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,190 total cases (22 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 hospitalizations (2 new) and 63 deaths. Of the 3,190 cases, 2,969 (30 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 606 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 448 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 398 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 471 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 432 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

60-69 — 408 cases (2 new), 47 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 271 cases (4 new), 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 156 cases (2 new), 26 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,095 (44.07 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,183 (40.09 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,198 cases (35 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,936 confirmed cases, 262 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 64 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 112 active cases and 4,022 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 73 confirmed cases (2 fewer), 2 probable cases

5-11 — 197 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 225 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 306 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 301 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

26-30 — 347 confirmed cases (4 new), 22 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 598 confirmed cases (2 new), 43 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

41-50 — 582 confirmed cases (3 new), 34 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 531 confirmed cases (7 new), 36 probable cases, 7 deaths

61-70 — 413 confirmed cases (4 new), 27 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 363 confirmed cases (5 new), 27 probable cases, 41 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,367;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,111 (31 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 256 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 50;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,734 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,538 fully vaccinated or 36 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 8,082 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 8,179), 199 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 320), 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 74) with 28,028 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,919,369 (59.20 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,376,869 (54.55 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 15, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,327;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 646;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 44,406;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,652.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 315,571 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 780 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 27,291 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 419 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,191 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 27 since Friday. There are 8,943 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.71 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.36 percent.

Statewide, 1,091,402 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.9 percent of the population). A total of 50.9 percent of the population, 912,902 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

