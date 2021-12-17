The season of ‘Lights’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallipolis City Park is welcoming visitors from across the Tri-State this holiday season to enjoy the ninth season of Gallipolis in Lights.

Each night the park is lit up with thousands of lights and includes a number of other Christmas and holiday decorations for people to enjoy.

The light display will continue nightly through January 1, 2022 with the lights starting each night at 5:30 p.m.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, “the light event is purely donor funded,” said Shari Rocchi, event organizer. “While the organization has two fundraisers each year, due to COVID-19 both have had to been cancelled for the past two years.

Rocchi said anyone wishing to donate to the event is welcome to, there will be mailbox-type donation boxes at almost each corner and a gingerbread house where donations can be dropped, Rocchi said.

Event organizers encourage everyone to stay safe with distancing and wearing masks when comfortable.

Volunteers spend weeks organizing the lights and decorating the trees and Gallipolis City Park area for visitors to enjoy. Each year the Gallipolis in Lights display is different than the last, event organizer Shari Rocchi has previously told Ohio Valley Publishing. Thousands of lights and dozens of other decorations cover Gallipolis City Park for the Gallipolis in Lights Christmas display. Gallipolis City Park is full of holiday cheer, including the bandstand that sits in the center of the park. Gallipolis City Park is full of unique and eye-catching light displays for Gallipolis in Lights. Across Gallipolis City Park several unique displays. Gallipolis in Lights kicked off in 2013 and continues to grow each year through volunteers and community support. A number of trees purchased and decorated for businesses, organizations, awareness campaigns as well as in honor of and in memory of loved ones, line the hill at the boat ramp in Gallipolis for Gallipolis in Parks. Community members have purchased and decorated trees that line First Avenue and the bottom of the hill between the Gallipolis City Park and the boat ramp. The Gallipolis City Park entryways have welcomes hundreds of visitors already this Christmas season as the park is lit up for Gallipolis in Lights. The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board has a display set up in Gallipolis in Lights. "You matter," is a part of the organization's current "Your presence is a present" campaign. As the days tick down to Christmas, visitors continue to fill Gallipolis City Park to enjoy the lights and holiday cheer of Gallipolis in Lights. The Ohio Valley Bank tree brings a spin to the average Christmas tree and entertainment to visiting light viewers. Along with other displays across Gallipolis City Park for Gallipolis in Lights is the photo-worthy gingerbread house.

Welcoming Christmas, visitors to downtown

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

