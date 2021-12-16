A Christmas tradition

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Krodel Christmas Light Show welcomes visitors to enjoy the holiday lights while keeping warm in their vehicles.

The light show, that lines the road through Krodel Park, is a fundraiser for Main Street of Point Pleasant with assistance from the City of Point Pleasant.

The city provides the park, the electric for the show and manpower to setup the display each year. Main Street provides all of the materials and lights.

Community groups volunteer each night to collect donations at the entrance to the light display. Though donations are appreciated to help fund upgrades to the display, such as purchasing new LED replacement bulbs, they are not required to see the show.

The Krodel Light Show will continue through Jan. 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The Krodel Light Show features a number of special light displays for visitors of all ages to enjoy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2892.jpg The Krodel Light Show features a number of special light displays for visitors of all ages to enjoy. As soon as visitors enter Krodel Park, they are greeted with a number of unique Christmas themed lights and a welcomed by volunteers in a gingerbread house. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2895.jpg As soon as visitors enter Krodel Park, they are greeted with a number of unique Christmas themed lights and a welcomed by volunteers in a gingerbread house. A nativity scene spreads along the pond at Krodel Park’s light show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2902.jpg A nativity scene spreads along the pond at Krodel Park’s light show. The Krodel Light Show is free to the public and collects donations which held fund upgrades to the display each year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2909.jpg The Krodel Light Show is free to the public and collects donations which held fund upgrades to the display each year. Brittany Hively | OVP Geese of all sizes make a special appearance at the Krodel Light Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2915.jpg Geese of all sizes make a special appearance at the Krodel Light Show. Brittany Hively | OVP While driving through the Krodel Light Show in Point Pleasant, one can see a number of holiday themed lights. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2916.jpg While driving through the Krodel Light Show in Point Pleasant, one can see a number of holiday themed lights. Brittany Hively | OVP Showing support for the nearby Thundering Herd, the Krodel Light Show features some special bison. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2950.jpg Showing support for the nearby Thundering Herd, the Krodel Light Show features some special bison. Brittany Hively | OVP A light show in Point Pleasant would not be complete without a Mothman feature. This year, Mothman has been updgraded with LED bulbs. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2957.jpg A light show in Point Pleasant would not be complete without a Mothman feature. This year, Mothman has been updgraded with LED bulbs. Brittany Hively | OVP Rudolph took a little break for some fishing while at Krodel Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2960.jpg Rudolph took a little break for some fishing while at Krodel Park. Brittany Hively | OVP The Krodel Light Show features a number of holiday lights for visitors to enjoy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_IMG_2979.jpg The Krodel Light Show features a number of holiday lights for visitors to enjoy. Brittany Hively | OVP

Krodel’s holiday light show

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

