‘The Colors of Christmas…’ Holiday Flower Show results

POMEROY, Ohio — The Mulberry Community Center in Pomeroy, Ohio was busy last Saturday morning with Meigs County Garden Club members designing entries for the weekend flower show.

The clubs were preparing for “The Colors of Christmas: A Holiday Flower Show.”

The event included both adult and junior artists, and the floral creations remained on display through Sunday.

Garden Clubs not only design lovely arrangements, but consider education an important component of their efforts. An educational display was provided by Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation for this year’s Christmas show.

Judging of the designs was done according to rules outlined by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, and the winners are as follows:

Division I: Adult Creative: Class 1: Light Up a Colorful Tree, A luminary: 1st Shelia Curtis; 2nd Melanie Stethem; 3rd Peggy Crane; 4th Suzie Parker. Class 2: The Nativity, including the Holy Family:1st Melanie Stethem; 2nd Shelia Curtis; 3rd Peggy Crane; 4th Vanessa Folmer. Class 3: Wrapping the Gifts – A Colorful Still Life: 1st Melanie Stethem; 2nd Vanessa Folmer; 3rd Peggy Crane; 4th Shelia Curtis. Class 4: The Christmas Story, including a Madonna: 1st Melanie Stethem; 2nd Vanessa Folmer; 3rd Shelia Curtis; 4th Peggy Crane. Class 5: White Christmas – Modern Design Featuring White: 1st Melanie Stethem; 2nd Shelia Curtis; 3rd Peggy Crane; 4th Suzie Parker.

Division II Invitational: Class 6: Christmas Dinner: A Functional Table setting suitable for Christmas Dinner, with a place setting for one:1st Debbie Mohler; 2nd Peggy Crane; 3rd Suzie Parker; 4th Shelia Curtis.

Division III Juniors: Class 7: Where’s the Elf on the Shelf? using a red elf: 1st, Paisley Stethem. Class 8: Santa’s Magical Ride, including a reindeer: 1st Cayden Stethem. Class 9: Ornaments made from nature, to be staged on a tree: Age 6 and under: 1st Paisley Stethem; 2nd Paisley Stethem; 3rd Paisley Stethem; 4th Paisley Stethem. Age 7 and up: 1st, Cayden Stethem; 2nd Cayden Stethem; 3rd Lila Beasley; 4th Lila Beasley. Class 10: Wrapped Package suitable for a child including plant material: Age 6 and under: 1st Paisley Stethem. Ages 7 and up: 1st Cayden Stethem; 2nd Lila Beasley.

Division IV: Wreaths, Wall Hangings and Decorations: Class 11: Making our Homes Full of Christmas Color: Indoor Wreath:1st Suzie Parker; 2nd Melanie Stethem; 3rd Melanie Stethem. Outdoor Wreath:1st Suzie Parker; 2nd Melanie Stethem. Indoor Swag/Wall Hanging:1st Suzie Parker. Outdoor Swag/Wall Hanging:1st Melanie Stethem. Mantle Decoration – must sit on a mantle 30” long and 10” deep:1st Suzie Parker; 2nd Debbie Mohler; 3rd Vanessa Folmer; 4th Melanie Stethem.

Division V: Horticulture: Class 12: Narrow Leaf Evergreen‐not to exceed 18”: 1st Debbie Mohler; 2nd Peggy Crane; 3rd Peggy Crane; 4th Shelia Curtis. Class 13: Broad Leaf Evergreen‐not to exceed 18”:1st Shelia Curtis; 2nd Shelia Curtis. Class 14: Holly ‐ not to exceed 18”:1st Shelia Curtis; 2nd Shelia Curtis. Class 15: Berried Branch (excluding Holly) not to exceed 18”:1st Debbie Mohler.

Division VII: Packages: Class 17: Adult Wrapped Package using plain brown wrapping paper and decorated including some plant material: Suitable for an Adult: 1st Melanie Stethem. Suitable for a child:1st Melanie Stethem; 2nd Shelia Curtis.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Melanie Stethem, pictured, was awarded Best of Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.16-Best-of-Show-Melanie-Stethem.jpg Melanie Stethem, pictured, was awarded Best of Show. Peggy Crane | Courtesy Cayden Stethem, pictured, was awarded Junior Reserve Best of Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.16-Cayden-Stethem-Reserve-Junior-Best-of-Show.jpg Cayden Stethem, pictured, was awarded Junior Reserve Best of Show. Peggy Crane | Courtesy Paisley Stethem, pictured, was awarded Junior Best of Show https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.16-Junior-Best-of-Show-Paisley-Stethem.jpg Paisley Stethem, pictured, was awarded Junior Best of Show Peggy Crane | Courtesy Shelia Curtis, pictured, was awarded Reserve Best of Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.16-Reserve-Best-of-Show-Shelia-Curtis.jpg Shelia Curtis, pictured, was awarded Reserve Best of Show. Peggy Crane | Courtesy Pictured is the design for “White Christmas.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.16-White-Christmas.jpg Pictured is the design for “White Christmas.” Peggy Crane | Courtesy Pictured is the “Wrap the Packages” design. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.16-Wrap-the-Packages.jpg Pictured is the “Wrap the Packages” design. Peggy Crane | Courtesy

Holiday Flower Show results

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.