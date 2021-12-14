Leon man receives life sentence

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins announces that on Friday, Dec. 10, Frank Montgomery Long, 22, of Leon, was sentenced in connection with a 2020 shooting death.

Long reportedly appeared for sentencing in Mason County Circuit Court before Judge R. Craig Tatterson.

According to a news release posted via the Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page this week: “Long was convicted of 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery. Pursuant to the plea agreement reached in the matter, Long was sentenced to life in prison, with a recommendation of mercy, for his murder conviction and an additional 20 years in prison for his robbery conviction. The sentences shall run consecutively.”

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the victim, who was identified as Mitchell Clay Smith, 36, of Leon, was found inside an abandoned house in the 3300-block of Destiny Road in Leon in April 2020.

“The victim’s family has waited a year and a half for justice to be served, and the plea agreement entered today brings the family finally one step closer to getting closure,” Gaskins stated via a news release last month. That same news release reported Long had entered a Kennedy plea.

This week’s news release reporting Long’s sentencing also stated: “Prosecutor Gaskins wishes to thank Cpl. A.B. Ward of the West Virginia State Police, who was the lead investigator, as well as all law enforcement partners involved in helping to bring this Defendant to justice.”

