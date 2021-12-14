Racine Library reopens after renovation

RACINE —The Racine Library opened to the public last week after a month-long closure to complete a renovation project.

Library staff hosted a reopening celebration featuring light refreshments and a special story time led by Ms. Emily and Ms. Anna, Children’s Services staff. Peg, longtime Racine Library staff member, welcomed frequent patrons into the new space.

The Racine Library opened as a branch of the Meigs County District Public Library in 1997. The unusual building is a renovated carriage house located on the former Tyree property.

Since the opening 24 years ago, not many improvements have been made to the interior of the building. For this reason, the Meigs County District Public Library Board of Trustees voted to renovate the building. Library staff began making plans to update the library.

As a result, there have been many changes to the interior of the building, which still boasts the cozy atmosphere of the converted carriage house, including the exposed beams and vaulted ceiling. The circulation desk is now located closer to the entrance to the building. A new computer lab is now at the back of the building, featuring additional tables and chairs for use of laptops or other personal devices to utilize the library’s Wi-Fi connection. A completely redesigned space for children is now located at the front of the building, where large windows brighten the area. Book bins for easy browsing at child-height and other children’s furnishings are features of the light-filled space. There is also a dedicated space for adults in the new Reading Room, located on the opposite end of the building. This space houses the library’s nonfiction collection and is intended to be used for quiet study, featuring comfortable seating. Basic improvements such as new flooring, paint and fixtures were a necessity and gives the building a more welcoming feel.

Kristi Eblin, the library director, was at the open house on Monday.

“We hope that the Racine community will embrace the updates to the library,” Eblin said. “Parents and grandparents now have a space for their children, whether it be during weekly Storytime visits, or just to pop in for a stack of books to read at home. There’s also a dedicated space for adults in the updated library, where users may conduct online meetings, work remotely, or complete assignments. In addition to the new space, the Racine Library provides free at-home COVID tests as well as Wi-Fi hotspots, available to borrow. These have been some of our most requested items this year.”

For additional information, visit Meigs County District Public Library’s website at www.meigslibrary.org.

The children's area provides easy access to books and a well-lit area. The Racine Library reopened last week after a month-long renovation. The Racine Library is a renovated carriage house located on the former Tyree property. The redesigned children's space is now at the front of the building.