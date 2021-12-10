Mason Motocross awards banquet held

Mason Motocross recently ended 2021 with its annual awards banquet.

Lenny Tennant, owner of the business, has been running the track for the last eight years at the Mason County Fairgrounds. According to a news release sent on behalf of the organization, Tennant is no stranger to cycle racing. He has been riding since he was three years old on his family’s farm in Letart. He began racing when he was a teenager and won a national championship as a Class A Grand National Cross Country ATV racer when he was 19. He also won the ATV pro class at the Mason County Fair in 2008. Tennant says he loves the sport, and it was his dream to make racing accessible to local riders.

“Although COVID put a hurting on us last year, riders came out in full force this year representing the tri-state area,” Tennant said. “Most of our racers come from out of county and many come from out of state, especially Ohio and Kentucky, although we’ve had riders come from as far away as North and South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and even Florida. Word has gotten out that we run a good track.”

Motocross is a seasonal sport running 10 races from May through October. Mason Motocross runs its own point series which ultimately determines the winners in each class. Riders this year ranged in age from three to 68, both male and female. This year trophies were given out for first through third place in 40 classes. A highlight of the awards banquet is the giving away of two new pit bikes. First place winners in each class are entered into the drawing for one of the cycles while anyone who qualifies for the series is entered into the drawing for the second bike. This year’s winners of the bikes were Ryker Cyrus of Ona and Johnathon Hendrix of Arnett.

130 trophies in first, second, and third places were given out in the following classes:

Bike Pro: 1-Dustin Biars, Gallipolis, OH; 2-Conner Lawrence, Given;

Quad Pro: 1-Brayden Spires, Bidwell, Ohio;

250 B: Bradyn Canterbury, Gallipolis Ferry; 2-Blake Osborne, Piketon, Ohio; 3-Jordan Pyatt, Lizemores;

250 C: 1-Reid Jenkins, Cheshire, Ohio; 2-Tyler Hodges, Hurricane; 3-Cameron Marcum, Point Pleasant;

450 B: 1-Conner Lawrence, Given; 2-Logan O’brien, Spencer;

450 C: 1-Nick Mobley, Ripley; 2-Chris Mobley, Ripley; 3-Toren Harmon, Ripley;

50 Beginner: 1-Brayden Baisden, Hamlin; 2-Kylenn Stover, Point Pleasant; 3-Nolan Kinder, Scott Depot;

50 JR: 1-Brantley O’brien, Spencer; 2-Ronald Woodard, New Haven; 3-Gunner Barnett, Ripley;

50 Open: 1-Ryker Cyrus, Fort Gay; 2-Hayden Patton, Elkview; 3-Bentley Riggle, Patriot, Ohio;

50 PW: 1-Brantley O’brien, Spencer; 2-Noah Hammond, Worthington, Ky.; 3-Laiklyn Matheney, Hurricane & Ronald Woodard, New Haven;

50 SR: 1-Ryker Cyrus, Fort Gay; 2-Hayden Patton, Elkview; 3-Bentley Riggle, Patriot, Ohio;

65 Beginner: 1-Bryson Facemire, Nettie; 2-Benton Hatfield, Kermit; 3-Bryson Haynes, Ripley;

65 JR: 1-Bryson Hammond, Worthington, Ky.; 2-Ryker Cyrus, Fort Gay; 3-Mason Spurlock, Charleston;

65 Open: 1-Tristan Jones, Point Pleasant; 2-Bryson Hammond, Worthington, Ky.; 3-Mason Spurlock, Charleston;

65 SR: 1-Triston Jones, Point Pleasant; 2-Austin Blackshire, Letart; 3-Elijah Frye, West Columbia;

85 Beginner: 1-Austin Blackshire, Letart; 2-Landyn Shaffer, Eleanor; 3-Sage Robinson, Vinton, Ohio;

85 JR: 1-Tristan Jones, Point Pleasant; 2-Jace Lyles, Portsmouth, Ohio; 3-Mason Sexton, Whitesburg, Ky.;

85 Open: 1-Tristan Jones, Point Pleasant; 2-Bo Talbert, Clearfork; 3-Brenton Moon, Wellston, Ohio;

85 SR: Brenton Moon, Wellston, Ohio; 2-Noah Miller, Letart; 3-Trevon Ryder, Lesage;

Bike Warrior (Veterans, free class): 1-Zack Rohr, Little Hocking, Ohiol

Collegeboy: 1-Conner Lawrence, Given; 2-Bradyn Canterbury, Gallipolis Ferry; 3-Jordan Pyatt, Lizemores;

Girls (10-16): 1-Sarah McKinney, Lynchburg, Ohio

Mini Quad: 1-Keaton Fields, Point Pleasant; 2-Jasper Simms, Crown City, Ohio

Mini Quad Beginner: 1- Maverik Price, Rutland, Ohio; 2-Josiah Brown, Proctorville, Ohio; 3-Brylynn Brown, Proctorville, Ohio;

Mini Quad 80-90: 1- Josiah Frye, West Columbia; 2-Dominik Price, Rutland, Ohio; 3-Keaton Fields, Point Pleasant;

Mini Quad Beginner: 1-Nick Marshall, Racine, Ohio; 2-Logan Smith, Bidwell, Ohio; 3-Emairah Winnell, Ripley;

Mini Quad Open: 1-Sarah Mckinney, Lynchburg, Ohio; 2-Keaton Fields, Point Pleasant; 3-Dominik Price, Rutland, Ohio;

Mini Trail Clutch: 1-Memphis Robinson, Vinton, Ohio; 2-Cade Blackshire, Letart; 3-Jaxx Reynolds, Scott Depot;

Mini Trail No Clutch: 1-Tucker Rowe, Ironton, Ohio; 2-Bentley Riggle, Patriot, Ohio; 3-Gavin Payne, Ironton, Ohio;

Open D Beginner: 1-Alex Hall, Point Pleasant; 2-Trystin Cochran, Letart; 3-Chase Miller, Point Pleasant;

Quad 30+: 1-Seth Robinson, Vinton, Ohio; 2-Jeremy Harris, Waverly, Ohio; 3-Danny Baker, Waverly, Ohio;

Quad 350 and under: 1-Sarah McKinney, Lynchburg, Ohio; 2-Katie Ward, Waverly, Ohio;

Quad B: 1-Kody Weese, Millwood;

Quad Beginner: 1-Seth Robinson, Vinton, Ohio; 2-Jason Smith, Bidwell, Ohio;

Quad C: 1-Bradon Sampson, Racine, Ohio; 2-Chance Bellomy, Beaver, Ohio; 3-Graydon Harris, Waverly, Ohio;

Quad Collegeboy: 1-Brayden Spires, Bidwell, Ohio; 2- Bradon Sampson, Racine, Ohio;

Schoolboy: 1-Reid Jenkins, Cheshire, Ohio; 2-Cameron Marcum, Point Pleasant; 3-Brad Hodge, Hamlin;

Supermini: 1-Bo Talbert, Clearfork; 2-Jace Lyles, Portsmouth, Ohio & Trevon Ryder, LeSage; 3-Landon Osborne, Jackson, Ohio;

Unlimited C/D: 1-Reid Jenkins, Cheshire, Ohio; 2-Nick Mobley, Ripley; 3-Toren Harmon, Ripley;

Unlimited Pit Bike-Pro: 1-Zachary Lovejoy, Ona; 2-Seth Robinson, Vinton, Ohio.

Brayden Spires of Bidwell, Ohio, won the Pro Quad Class. He’s pictured with owner Lenny Tennant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-B-Spires.jpg Brayden Spires of Bidwell, Ohio, won the Pro Quad Class. He’s pictured with owner Lenny Tennant. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead Lenny Tennant with Pro Bike Class winner Dustin Biars from Gallipolis, Ohio, at center, and Liam McCoy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Briars.jpg Lenny Tennant with Pro Bike Class winner Dustin Biars from Gallipolis, Ohio, at center, and Liam McCoy. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead Noah Hammond of Worthington, Ky., talks to motocross announcer, Melvin Biars, about his 2nd place win in 50PW Class. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Hammond.jpg Noah Hammond of Worthington, Ky., talks to motocross announcer, Melvin Biars, about his 2nd place win in 50PW Class. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead Tristin Jones from Point Pleasant, winner of 85 JR & 85 Open Classes pictured with Lenny Tennant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Jones.jpg Tristin Jones from Point Pleasant, winner of 85 JR & 85 Open Classes pictured with Lenny Tennant. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead Sarah McKinney from Lynchburg, Ohio, winner of Mini Quad Class is pictured with Lenny Tennant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-McKinney.jpg Sarah McKinney from Lynchburg, Ohio, winner of Mini Quad Class is pictured with Lenny Tennant. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead Noah Miller of Letart catches some wind in a Mason Motocross race. He took 2nd place in the 85 SR Class. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Miller.jpg Noah Miller of Letart catches some wind in a Mason Motocross race. He took 2nd place in the 85 SR Class. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead Ryker Cyrus from Fort Gay, pictured, placed in three classes and won one of the two pit bikes that were given away. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Ryker-Cyrus.jpg Ryker Cyrus from Fort Gay, pictured, placed in three classes and won one of the two pit bikes that were given away. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Whitehead