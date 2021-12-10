Forbes to join Murphy for concert… ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour Dec. 16 in Point

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr’s “Home for the Holidays Tour” will make a stop in Point Pleasant, W.Va., next week, with special guest, Holly Forbes.

Forbes, a former “The Voice” contestant from Eastern Kentucky, will join Murphy for the show which begins at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.

Forbes recently finished in the top 10 of the NBC talent show while Murphy is a past winner of “American’s Got Talent.”

Prior to the announcement of Forbes to the tour, Murphy spoke with Ohio Valley Publishing about his upcoming concert in Point Pleasant.

The crooner, known for his rendition of Frank Sinatra hits and his Las Vegas show, is also recognized for his Christmas performances, in fact, this year will mark his 11th Holiday Tour.

Murphy said holiday shows in 2020 were pushed back and virtual for the most part due to the pandemic and he’s ready to return to the real-time feedback he receives from a live audience at Christmas. Though his Vegas shows brings that “Rat Pack feel,” he said the Home for the Holidays show, complete with his big band, will bring Christmas to audiences.

“We have fun on stage, telling different stories about my childhood and Christmastime and even my adult life and Christmastime, [sharing] part of my journey through all these 10 years touring for Christmas,” Murphy said.

In addition, to touring, Murphy is also busy giving back by organizing his own “Kid’s Joy Toy Drive” which supporters can donate to on his website. He said there’s no toy over $20 and he personally delivers them to children in West Virginia in the hospital at Christmas. At the time of this interview, he had over 250 toys already donated.

“It’s always good to give back…,” he said.

As for those Christmas performances and what people can expect, he said, “This is home, this is Christmas, a time of giving, sharing stories, letting the audience enjoy that spirit and getting them in the mood for Christmas.”

Murphy, who admits, “I’m a people person” is known for his meet-and-greets. He promised to meet with fans both before and after the show in Point Pleasant. In fact, he has two fans who are going to be attending their 44th Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. concert during the stop in Point Pleasant.

“I’m the first person in the building and the last one out,” he said about meeting fans for autographs and photos. “I feel like every fan deserves that, everyone that supports my dreams and goals, they deserve that.”

Murphy also said he hopes the holiday shows make audiences feel like kids again and looks forward to sharing not only songs but Christmas stories with them.

When it comes to those songs, after doing this for over a decade, he does have some favorites. He said “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” ranks near the top for him, but his “true favorite” is “Silent Night.” He actually did a version of this song with a member of the Temptations on his Christmas album. He also said audiences seem to enjoy his rendition of “The Christmas Song” and “White Christmas.”

As for his hopes for the immediate future, “I just hope to be able to spread joy and everybody stay safe…all and all I just want everyone to just enjoy the holidays because its been tough on us all… It’s been very devastating for all of us to not be able to be together when we wanted to, not being able to hug one another when you needed that hug. Now we have that opportunity, I think we should all practice the safety measures…but also just learn to appreciate, hey, tomorrow is not promised…so just enjoy the moment, enjoy each other, enjoy the laughter, enjoy the music, enjoying giving, enjoying the receiving…”

In addition to the stop in Point Pleasant, the Home for the Holidays Tour includes the following dates: Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. The tour also made a stop in Huntington last night and Murphy reportedly performed on Thursday of this week at a private event in his hometown of Logan. According to Murphy’s Facebook page, other concert dates may be added.

Find more information go to Murphy’s website at https://landaumurphyjr.com/.

(OVP Editor’s Note: In regards to the show in Point Pleasant, tickets start at $25 and go to $50. Seating is in the upper and lower balconies and floor, including center stage. Tickets are now available at these location in Point Pleasant — Ohio Valley Bank, M&Z Boutique, Victoria’s On The Main, PPHS Main Office or call 304-593-0481 for more information. The show benefits the PPHS Lady Knights Softball program.)

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., pictured, will make a stop in Point Pleasant next week on his “Home for the Holidays Tour.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Landau.jpg Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., pictured, will make a stop in Point Pleasant next week on his “Home for the Holidays Tour.” Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. | Courtesy Holly Forbes, a former contestant on “The Voice”, pictured, will join Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. on his “Home for the Holidays Tour.” https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.10-Forbes-2.jpg Holly Forbes, a former contestant on “The Voice”, pictured, will join Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. on his “Home for the Holidays Tour.” Holly Forbes | Courtesy

