Help with heating costs through HEAP

MEIGS COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Development and Buckeye Hills Regional Council want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

According to a news release from Buckeye Hills Regional Council, applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

· Most recent utility bills.

· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers).

· Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types).

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

· Proof of disability (if applicable).

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

For more information about HEAP, contact your local Community Action Agency, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance,) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio and is one of 12 Area Agencies on Aging in Ohio, responding to the needs of older adults. In southeast Ohio, BHRC provides education, information, and referral services while also working with the public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council and for assistance and referral services, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll-free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Information submitted by Buckeye Hills Regional Council.