For the Record: Racine Marshal reports pursuit

RACINE — According to a news release from Racine Marshal Michael Hupp, on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 7, Marshal Hupp attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Oldsmobile for an equipment violation.

After activating overhead lights and sirens, the driver reportedly “immediately began to flee, traveling down several side streets within the village and through numerous lawns. The driver then fled onto Yellowbush Road, turning onto Apple Grove-Dorcas,” stated the release. “Subsequently, the driver crashed near the intersection of Apple Grove-Dorcas and State Route 124. After a brief foot pursuit, the driver, Tommy ‘TJ’ Moore, was taken into custody.”

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Dexter area in late November, according to the news release.

“Marshal Hupp wishes to extend his gratitude to the following agencies for their assistance: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Pomeroy Police Department, Syracuse Police Department and Meigs County EMS,” further stated the news release.

The suspect has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.

