‘Santa at the Museum’ on Saturday

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – A comfortable chair by the fireplace awaits Santa when he makes a stop at the Meigs Historical Society this Saturday.

Santa will be at the Museum from noon to 3 p.m., and children are invited to visit with him and enjoy an afternoon of crafts and refreshments.

Members of the Historical Society have decorated the Museum for the holidays, and will be there to guide visitors through displays and answer questions about artifacts and county history. The Museum has several new additions, including a photo collection donated by Bob Graham, and enlarged outside photos and information highlighting Meigs history.

There is still a lot of work to be done at the Society’s new location at 399 South Third Avenue, but progress is being made. The buildings were gifted to the Society in 2017, and many of the items at the Butternut location in Pomeroy were moved in 2018. The Museum had its opening at the Middleport location in 2019 to coincide with Meigs County’s Bicentennial. Members encourage visitors to come see what has already been accomplished, and to support the Museum’s future plans for the artifacts that have been placed in their care.

“We are always looking for volunteers and donations,” said Museum Co-Director Mary Cowdrey. “We are dedicated to the preservation of Meigs County History, and invite anyone who is interested to join our efforts and become a member.”

Co- Director Chloris Gaul McQuaid joined Cowdery in her request for support of their efforts.

For more information on the Meigs County Pioneer Society and Museum, visit them on Facebook or visit www.meigschs.org. They can also be reached at (740) 992 – 3810 and by e-mail: info@meigschs.org.

