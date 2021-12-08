POMEROY — At its regular meeting this week, Pomeroy Village Council approved new phone services and employee compensation, effective at the beginning of the year.

Council members present were Phil Ohlinger, Larry Hess, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Hennessy and Nick Michael. Council member Victor Young was not in attendance at the meeting.

Council unanimously approved a wireless phone contract with First Net phone service, which is available for fire departments, EMS, 9-1-1, and now water and sewer services. According to the salesman in contact with the village, the phones will have service where others may not, making communication faster in some situations. The contract is for two years. First Net will be starting the contract and services should begin for the village departments at the first of the year.

Council unanimously approved $125 Christmas bonuses for all village employees.

Also in compensation matters, council approved a $2,000 annual pay raise for Police Chief Chris Pitchford. Council voted to promote Leif Babb to Sergeant at a $1 per hour pay raise.

During the meeting, council swore in Brian Mayes as a a new volunteer fire fighter to the department.

For the fire department, council approved to purchase a new laptop, costing no more than $900. The current laptop will be for the chief to continue making reports on runs. The new laptop will control the electronic lock system.

Council passed a resolution to approve temporary appropriations. Permanent appropriations should be ready by the second meeting in January.

Council adopted an ordinance to approve the refuse rates starting Jan. 1 at $18.50 per residence. Council also adopted an ordinance to establish a new refuse fund to pay bills.

Mayor Don Anderson said the village will need to do an annual risk management assessment soon. Part of this includes reviewing driving records of employees. There will be 20 employees reviewed from the village and 40 from the fire department. Council approved to work with a third party company to run the driving records checks on employees for an estimated amount of $450. The other two parts of the assessment are verifying all members of the fire department have a copy of the operations manual and to ensure playgrounds are inspected and approved.

Council approved to cancel the Dec. 20 meeting due to the holiday. The next meeting of the Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Council did adjourn into executive session at one point during Monday’s meeting to discuss compensation matters.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

