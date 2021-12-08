Racine Southern FFA members attend 94th annual convention

Each year in the fall, the annual National FFA Convention and expo is held. This year, the 94th annual convention was held in Indiana in downtown Indianapolis. Eight Racine Southern FFA members attended the convention. Those who attended were Dylan Lyons, Corey Seth, Kylee Circle, Katie Rowe, Cassidy Bailey, Anthony Whobrey, Chloe Smith, and Nathaniel Nero. At the convention, students participate in general sessions, leadership workshops, shopping expo, volunteer activities, listen to special guest speakers, and participate in other fun activities as a chapter.

Our trip to Indiana consisted of four days — Oct. 26-29, 2021. Day one of the convention started with a tour of the Kalmbach Feeds’ warehouse in Upper Sandusky, then Young’s Jersey Dairy farm where we were able to see jersey calves along with other animals and have some yummy ice cream, then we ended the night at the movies in Dayton with the luxury seats.

Day two of convention was full of fun. We started with a tour of Tuttle Orchards before heading to our hotel in Indiana. After settling in our rooms we headed out to go go-karting before our dinner at Firebirds.Weended the night at the World’s Toughest Rodeo. We attended the first general session at the convention bright and early in the next morning.

Day three of the convention was spent in the opening session in the Lucas oil stadium, with keynote speaker Courtenay Dehoff, followed by the career show and FFA shopping. During the second general session, Anna Mathis, National FFA Secretary, gave an awesome retiring speech. This was followed by dinner at a Japanese steakhouse. A full day and we were tired. Seeing over 55,000 FFA members in their blue jackets is definitely breathtaking. Our members were able to meet other FFA members from all over the U.S. and made memories for a lifetime.

Last day of the convention was spent at the convention center, trade show, and then a student workshop on Know Yourself To Grow Yourself. The fifth general session was a retiring speech from the Western VP David Lopez along with cheering on our fellow Ohio friends in several awards on stage. Then we headed home to Racine with a lot of sleep in our future and memories and stories to share.

Overall this was a very exciting experience and we had a lot of fun. Chloe Smith said, “My first year experience at convention was a great time and I would love to go again next year and experience it again. I definitely will recommend this trip to my fellow FFA members to attend next year, 10-out-10 trip!”

The 94th annual convention was a success and we are looking forward to next year.

Article written and submitted by Kylee Circle, 21-22 Racine Southern FFA Reporter