Christmas in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE — The Christmas season has officially begun in Reedsville.

The annual Christmas parade was Sunday afternoon through town with local fire departments, churches and residents participating.

On Monday evening, the Christmas tree was lit in town to continue spreading Christmas cheer for the season. The tree ceremony was held at the Belleville Locks and Dam.

Pictured are scenes from Sunday’s parade.

Santa paraded through town in the fire department’s rescue boat on Sunday afternoon. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-5.jpg Santa paraded through town in the fire department’s rescue boat on Sunday afternoon. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP The Olive Township Auxiliary participated in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-8.jpg The Olive Township Auxiliary participated in the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP Chester Volunteer Fire Department was represented at Reedsville’s Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-9.jpg Chester Volunteer Fire Department was represented at Reedsville’s Christmas Parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP The parade was hosted by the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-11.jpg The parade was hosted by the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP Citizens participated in the parade in various ways. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-12.jpg Citizens participated in the parade in various ways. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP Residents decorated their vehicles to participate in the parade on Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-13.jpg Residents decorated their vehicles to participate in the parade on Sunday. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP Local church members also rode through the parade route. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-1.jpg Local church members also rode through the parade route. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department has several trucks in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-3.jpg Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department has several trucks in the parade. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP Even ATVs were part of the line up. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_reedsville-10.jpg Even ATVs were part of the line up. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

