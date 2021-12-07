Posted on by

Christmas in Reedsville

,

Hosting a holiday parade

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham - khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Santa paraded through town in the fire department’s rescue boat on Sunday afternoon.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

The Olive Township Auxiliary participated in the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

Chester Volunteer Fire Department was represented at Reedsville’s Christmas Parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

The parade was hosted by the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

Citizens participated in the parade in various ways.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

Residents decorated their vehicles to participate in the parade on Sunday.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

Local church members also rode through the parade route.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department has several trucks in the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

Even ATVs were part of the line up.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham |OVP

REEDSVILLE — The Christmas season has officially begun in Reedsville.

The annual Christmas parade was Sunday afternoon through town with local fire departments, churches and residents participating.

On Monday evening, the Christmas tree was lit in town to continue spreading Christmas cheer for the season. The tree ceremony was held at the Belleville Locks and Dam.

Pictured are scenes from Sunday’s parade.

