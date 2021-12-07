Christmas in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE — The Christmas season has officially begun in Reedsville.
The annual Christmas parade was Sunday afternoon through town with local fire departments, churches and residents participating.
On Monday evening, the Christmas tree was lit in town to continue spreading Christmas cheer for the season. The tree ceremony was held at the Belleville Locks and Dam.
Pictured are scenes from Sunday’s parade.
Santa paraded through town in the fire department’s rescue boat on Sunday afternoon.
The Olive Township Auxiliary participated in the parade.
Chester Volunteer Fire Department was represented at Reedsville’s Christmas Parade.
The parade was hosted by the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Citizens participated in the parade in various ways.
Residents decorated their vehicles to participate in the parade on Sunday.
Local church members also rode through the parade route.
Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department has several trucks in the parade.
Even ATVs were part of the line up.