It’s Christmas time

MASON/NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — From the Biblical nativity scene to “Cousin Eddie,” the miracle of the birth of Baby Jesus to the magic of Santa Claus, entries of all things Christmas made their way to the main streets of Mason and New Haven on Saturday for the annual holiday parades.
Santa arrived in both towns, choosing the top of a fire truck to make his entrance in New Haven, and trading out his ride for a sleigh for his Mason arrival. He met with the children following the parades in first the New Haven fire station and then the Mason town hall, listening to wish lists and passing out treats. For some it was a joyous occasion with hugs and smiles, while other youngsters were not to happy about the bearded man in red.
The parade entries came from churches, 4-H clubs, Girl Scouts, families and individuals as they made their way on floats, in trucks, on motorcycles, side-by-sides and golf carts. Others, like the Wahama White Falcon Band and a group depicting the shepherds searching for the Baby Jesus, walked the routes.
Along with the parade, the New Haven and Community Fire Department Auxiliary hosted its annual Christmas Craft Show. Vendors from all over the region offered their handmade items from jewelry to crocheted items, baked goods to leather works.
The weather was very cooperative as well, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees, and parade goers showing up in short sleeves and t-shirts. But even with the spring-like weather, many still took advantage of free hot chocolate offered by the Mason Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 157.
Saturday afternoon, the Town of Mason held its first “Christmas in the Park.” The event ended with the lighting of the town tree. Photos and a story from that occasion will be featured in a later edition.
Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.