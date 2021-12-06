Meigs Board of Ed approves agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last month to approve agenda items.

The board met on Nov. 8 with members Heather Hawley, Roger Abbot, Tony Hawk and Barbara Musser present. Member Ryan Mahr was absent.

In addition to approving the treasurer’s monthly financial report and the payment of bills, the board approved the repair expense for an air handler #4 at the elementary school. The service will be performed by CBSI. The board also approved the sub-grant agreement with Area 14 Workforce Development Board (CFDA 17.285) and establish a fund. The board approved and accept the ARP – Homeless Round II grant (CFDA 84.425U) and establish a fund.

The board approved the purchase of Glycol for the High School chilled water piping.

The board approved an agreement with Ohio University for audiology equipment maintenance for Frequency Modulation system. Term is Sept. 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.

The board approved the following as bus drivers for the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the 2021-2022 school year: Aja Collins, Linda Harrison, Hoby Landers, William Milliron, Kyle Russell, and Michelle Schuler (Substitute).

The board approved to hire Danielle Wilson as a substitute cook for the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to November 4, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved to hire Stephen Tomek as a substitute bus driver for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved hire Trinity Davidson as a substitute cook, substitute secretary, and substitute personal assistant for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved the following as substitute teachers for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, retroactive to November 1, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements: Devon Buffington, Kelley Grueser, Ken McLean, and Milagros Santoni.

The board adopted the Board of Education new/revised policies/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

The board next met on Nov. 23 with all board members present and approved the following items.

In the Treasurer’s reports and recommendations, the board approved the renewal of vision and dental insurance plans. The board also approved the Five Year Forecast as required by ORC 5705.391 and file with the Ohio Department of Education on or before November 30, 2021. The board approved the sound system for the Middle School gym and enter into an agreement with CA House for supplies and installation. The board approved the purchase of a walk-in cooler, from Twin Oaks, for the Meigs Elementary School Cafeteria.

The board approved to hire the following as substitute teachers for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, retroactive to November 10, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements: Julie Beaudry, Trinity Davidson, Kenneth Green, Brandi Shamhart, and Brian Taylor.

The board approved Taylor Jones as a Volunteer Band Assistant for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved to hire Lucille Moore as a substitute secretary for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved to hire Katherine Grueser as a substitute custodian for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to November 17, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved Anna Peterson as an after-school instructor at Meigs Elementary School under the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to November 15, 2021.

The board approved to hire Abbygale Watson as an Intervention Tutor at Meigs Primary School for the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to November 22, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved to hire Carrie Hankinson as a substitute personal assistant for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved to hire Patrick Martin as Head Varsity Baseball Coach at Meigs High School for the 2022 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved the Grant Services Contract with the Meigs County Health Department to assist and provide COVID-19 related supports for investigation, mitigation, and contract tracing for the students and staff of Meigs Local School District.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the central office.