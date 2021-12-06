Posted on by

Christmas in Middleport

,

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham - khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

A pair of horses in Middleport’s lighted Christmas parade on Saturday evening.

A pair of horses in Middleport’s lighted Christmas parade on Saturday evening.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

The Meigs Community Band performs at Dave Dile’s Park after Middleport’s Christmas Parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Citizens participated in the lighted parade in various vehicles.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

2021 Racine’s Party in the Park Queen Molly Hill in Saturday’s parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

2021 Meigs County Fair Royalty in the parade on Saturday.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Fire Departments from Middleport, Rutland, Salem Center, Mason, Pomeroy and Chester were represented at the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Citizens of the Village of Middleport participated in the festivities on Saturday evening.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Gallia Meigs Performing arts dance their way through the parade route.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

River City Players ride along the parade route.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Citizens and residents of Middleport decorated their vehicles to participate in the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

The Middleport #363 Mason Lodge in the parade.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

The Meigs High School Marching Band performs during the events on Saturday night.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an appearance during the parade and at Dave Diles Park in Middleport.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

The Meigs High School Color Guard performed with the marching band on Saturday night.


Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

MIDDLEPORT — Crowds came out on Saturday evening for the Middleport Christmas Parade.

The lighted parade ran through town to bring in the Christmas season. After the parade, Santa greeted children at Dave Diles Park with treats such as cookies, hot chocolate, cider and popcorn.

The Meigs High School Marching Band, Meigs Community Band, River City Players and the Gallia Meigs Performing Arts had performances at the park as well.

The evening was concluded with a candle lighting to the popular Christmas song, “Silent Night.”

