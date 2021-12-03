Christmas along the river in Pomeroy

POMEROY, Ohio — The excitement of the Christmas season could be felt in Pomeroy during last Sunday’s parade.

Spectators lined Main Street in anticipation of its return after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19. Storefronts were seasonally decorated, and welcomed shoppers before and after the parade.

In typical hometown fashion, the parade consisted of floats, walkers, first responder vehicles, and of course, a marching band. Children delighted in candy tossed from parade entries, and cheered when the float carrying Santa appeared on the scene.

The highlight of the parade was the Meigs Local High School Marching Band under the direction of Toney Dingess. With the Color Guard leading the way, the band marched down Main Street, ending in front of the Meigs County Courthouse, where they stopped to perform. Band members had substituted their shakos for their choice of holiday head gear, and could be seen sporting Santa and elf hats, reindeer antlers, and colorful beanies and toboggans as they played holiday tunes.

Santa made an appearance at nearby O’Brien Mini Park immediately following the parade’s conclusion, and stayed until every child in line had a chance to meet him.

Pomeroy has a long history of Christmas parades and Santa visits, and residents, merchants, and Village officials expressed their pleasure in seeing the tradition resume.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Santa arrives in Pomeroy during the village’s Christmas parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-_Santa-1.Hart_.jpg Santa arrives in Pomeroy during the village’s Christmas parade. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Members of the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts organization pictured in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-Gallia-Meigs-Performing-Arts.Hart_.jpg Members of the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts organization pictured in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Members of the Meigs Marauders Marching Band in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-Marching-Band-1.Johnson.jpg Members of the Meigs Marauders Marching Band in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. AJ Productions/Andrew Johnson | Courtesy Meigs High School Band Director Toney Dingess on Court Street during the band’s performance after the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-MHS-Band-Director-.-Johnson.jpg Meigs High School Band Director Toney Dingess on Court Street during the band’s performance after the parade. AJ Productions/Andrew Johnson | Courtesy Festive hats for the Meigs Marching Band members in Pomeroy’s Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-MHS-Marching-Band-2.-Johnson.jpg Festive hats for the Meigs Marching Band members in Pomeroy’s Christmas Parade. AJ Productions/Andrew Johnson | Courtesy A view of the Meigs High School Band as members perform in front of the Meigs County Courthouse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-MHS-Marching-Band-2.Hart_.jpg A view of the Meigs High School Band as members perform in front of the Meigs County Courthouse. Lorna Hart | Courtesy The color guard for Meigs High School in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-MHS-Marching-Band-3.Hart_.jpg The color guard for Meigs High School in the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. Lorna Hart | Courtesy The Meigs High School Marching Marauder’s returned to perform on Court Street after the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-thumbnail_MHS-Marching-Band-4.-Johnson.jpg The Meigs High School Marching Marauder’s returned to perform on Court Street after the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. AJ Productions/Andrew Johnson | Courtesy The Meigs High School Marching Marauder’s returned to perform on Court Street after the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.4-thumbnail_MHS-Marching-Band-Color-Guard-1.-Johnson.jpg The Meigs High School Marching Marauder’s returned to perform on Court Street after the Pomeroy Christmas Parade. AJ Productions/Andrew Johnson | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

