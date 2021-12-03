2 deaths, 36 new cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were two deaths associated with COVID-19 and 36 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 and 10 new cases. Both deaths were individuals in the 70-79 age range.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported eight new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,714 total cases (18 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 298 hospitalizations and 78 deaths. Of the 4,714 cases, 4,332 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 931 cases (9 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —760 cases, 17 hospitalizations

30-39 — 671 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 690 cases (3 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 626 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 502 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 330 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 204 cases, 56 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,173 (44.06 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,981 (40.07 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,059 total cases (10 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations and 61 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,059 cases, 2,817 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 581 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 429 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 384 cases (3 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 451 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 421 cases (5 new), 29 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 382 cases (3 new), 41 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 260 cases (1 new), 43 hospitalizations, 22 deaths (2 new)

80-plus — 151 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,948 (43.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,993 (39.26 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 3,971 cases (8 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,717 confirmed cases, 254 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 74 active cases and 3,835 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 64 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 183 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

12-15 — 214 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases

16-20 — 295 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 287 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

26-30 — 327 confirmed cases, 21 probable cases

31-40 — 570 confirmed cases, 40 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 559 confirmed cases (2 new), 33 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 500 confirmed cases (4 new), 36 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 383 confirmed cases (2 new), 27 probable cases (1 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 335 confirmed cases (1 new), 27 probable cases (1 fewer), 40 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,143;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,915 (7 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 228 (1 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,414 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,323 fully vaccinated or 35.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 9,584 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,795), 260 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 259), 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) and 264 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 58) with 26,851 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,794,732 (58.13 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,211,984 (53.14 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 1, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,372;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 594;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 40,227;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,289.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 298,659 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,244 reported since Thursday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 24,207 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 377 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,962 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 17 since Thursday. There are 7,673 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.32 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.25 percent.

Statewide, 1,066,404 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.5 percent of the population). A total of 50.0 percent of the population, 896,261 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

