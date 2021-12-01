Eastern Board of Ed approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met last month to approve supplemental contracts and various agenda items.

The following Supplemental Contract and Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2021-22 school year were approved, pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Tyler Brothers, Head Wrestling Coach; Trenton Thacker, Marching Band Director and High School Choir/Handbell Choir; Pat Newland, Winter Weight Room Coordinator. Pupil Activity Contracts: Roger Bissell, Volunteer Assistant Girls Basketball Coach; D.J. Maxon, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach.

The board approved the following Certified Substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification: Jenna Kasler and Cody Wise, retro-active to October 25, 2021; Nathan Becker, Isle Burris, Earl Fields, Philip Hoffman III, Michael Treder, Heather Wolf, Lauren Williams

The board approved Alia Hayes as a Substitute Health Professional for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

The board approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Open Enrollment students for the 2021-22 school year were approved.

The Eighth Grade Williamsburg trip proposal for April 27, 2022 through April 29, 2022.

In financial matters, the board approved the financial reports for the month of October as submitted.

Board members also approved the amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

The board approved the five year forecast and accompanying notes for the November submission to the Ohio Department of Education.

The board approved the Board of Education of the Eastern Local School District and ELEA adopt the ODE mandated teacher evaluation policy (OTES 2.0) in accordance with the standards-based statewide teacher evaluation framework adopted by the State Board of Education. The Board acknowledges this teacher evaluation policy aligns with the Standards for the Teaching Profession as set forth in State Law.

Floyd Ridenour, a board member for Eastern Local School District, was recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region last month. Ridenour was presented the Veteran School Board Member Award for his 10 years of service.

The next regular meeting for the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary.