POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Popular crooner, and Mountain State native, Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., will be performing a “Home for the Holidays” concert in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

The NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” winner, will appear at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Tickets are now available at these location in Point Pleasant — Ohio Valley Bank, M&Z Boutique, Victoria’s On The Main, PPHS Main Office or call 304-593-0481 for more information.

According to Murphy’s website, “Seeing Landau in concert is a revelation; backed by the dynamic Landau Big Band, you’ll always hear swinging arrangements of Great American Songbook classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat ‘King’ Cole and many more, along with a dusting of that special Motown Magic that is sure to move your feet and make you sing along.”

Murphy’s website also notes Landau is known for his one-on-one meet and greets with fans after the show.

His website describes his biography as follows: “Landau was born into extreme poverty in the Appalachian coalfields of southern West Virginia. His parents split while he was in elementary school, and Landau was shipped off to Detroit in the middle of the night…

“After a series of dead-end jobs, run-ins with the police and a too-soon failed marriage, Landau eventually found himself homeless and sleeping in his car. Then, his voice became his calling card.

“Eventually, that one-of-a-kind voice would lead him back to West Virginia to perform for local charities and nursing homes. Landau says, ‘I was singing for charities, when most of the time, I had less than the people receiving the charity proceeds did, but that was OK because I was singing.’”

After his success on NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” he was exposed to a national audience and his Columbia Records debut album “That’s Life” reached number one on the Billboard Jazz Charts, followed by “Christmas Made For Two”, “Landau” and his latest “Landau Live In Las Vegas” recorded during a performance at the legendary Caesar’s Palace.

In addition, he’s made dozens of TV appearances and performed all over the world. He’s also helped raise millions of dollars for charities, many in his home state where he serves on the Board of Directors for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia and was named “West Virginian of the Year” by the Governor’s office and the state’s largest newspaper.

The upcoming concert is sponsored by Point Pleasant High School Lady Knights Softball, along with several other community sponsors. According to a statement from the Lady Knights organization, proceeds from the show will be used to fund the team’s appearance for a week-long tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and fund team uniforms. In addition, several other school clubs are also going to benefit, including VICA Skills USA. Valet parking will also be available with Mason County Vocational School offering the service.

Gold sponsors are: Alltek, Tudor’s and Gino’s corporate office.

Silver Sponsors are City Ice and Fuel, RJW Construction, Deal Funeral Home, Mike Fetty and Dave Fetty and family, Ohio Valley Bank Point Pleasant.

Bronze Sponsors are: Handley Law, Homestead Realty.

Lodging is provided by Lowe Hotel and Bob’s Market and Greenhouses is providing poinsettias.

Members of the Lady Knights squad will also be in the Point Pleasant Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 and the Gallipolis Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 and after each event, will be selling concert tickets.

Also Dec. 4, tickets will also be sold at PPHS from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go to $50. Seating is in the upper and lower balconies and floor, including center stage.

Find more information on Murphy at https://landaumurphyjr.com/. Additional information provided by representatives with PPHS Lady Knights Softball.

