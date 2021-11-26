Christmas at the Chester Courthouse

CHESTER, Ohio — Enjoy an afternoon of music and fun at the Old Meigs County/Chester Courthouse, on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon – 4 p.m. with musical guests, a Nutcracker hunt, door prizes, tours, and refreshments.

Chester Shade Historical Society members invite guests to a concert featuring Kendra Ward and Bob Bence from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. The duo play dulcimer and guitar, and are known for their “Authentic Appalachian Soul.” They have appeared at Appalachian festivals and concerts throughout the eastern United States, and have a weekly “Sunday Sunrise” available for viewing on their YouTube channel.

The Courthouse is decorated for Christmas with Nutcrackers scattered throughout the Museum displays. The Nutcrackers are from the collection of CSHA member Shelia Curtis, and guests are invited to a game of “Count the Nutcrackers.” Participants receive a prize for their playing.

The Museum is open, and members will be on hand to answer questions about exhibits and the history of the Courthouse and adjacent Academy. Tours may be self-guided, or you may request one of the CSHS members to take you on a personal tour. The Museum includes many themed displays, including the recent addition of the collect of the military medals and uniform belonging to World War II soldier Army PFC James Wilmer White. Killed in battle in 1944, his remains had been unidentified until 2020, and were brought home to Meigs County in June 2021, and laid to rest with full military honors.

CSHA will also be premiering their new YouTube Video now playing on “History in Your Own Back Yard.”

Refreshments will be served during the Open House in the Dining Hall, where guests can register for door prizes and browse the CSHA merchandise, including Cats Meows and Fenton collector bells.

It is unlikely that Santa or Mrs. Clause will make a visit to the Courthouse, but letters can be dropped in a specially marked box in the Dining Hall during the Open House. The letters will be taken to the Pomeroy Police Department to become part of their “Letters to Santa” program, and receive a personal response from Santa.

This event is free and open to the public. Information about the Open House can be found on their Facebook page: Chester Shade Historical Association, or by calling 740-985-9822.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

