Christmas in Racine

RACINE — Christmas returns to Racine with the village’s annual Light Parade and Christmas in the Park this Saturday, joining several municipalities across Meigs County making holiday plans for 2021 this weekend and into December.

According to a Facebook post from the Village of Racine, the parade lineup is at the Southern High School parking lot starting at 6 p.m. with step off at 7 p.m. this Saturday. Those wishing to be a part of the parade need only to show up for the lineup. The parade route will start at the high school, go down Elm Street to Third Street, turn left onto Third Street, follow Third Street into the lower end of Star Mill Park, go up through the park on the walking track and into the parking lot back to the high school.

After the parade, hot chocolate and cookies will be served at Star Mill Park by members of RACO, with an appearance by Santa. This will also be an opportunity to view the Christmas trees decorated at the park.

In addition to Racine, the Village of Pomeroy will hosts its Christmas parade this weekend but on Sunday. The parade will kick-off at 2 p.m. from the Pomeroy ball fields and continue through Main Street. Lineup begins at 1 p.m., and bands, floats, dancers, walkers, pets, and more are invited to take part. Organizers said that all entries are welcome, and there is no prior registration or fees required to participate. For questions about the parade, contact Toney Dingess at 740-591-2260.

The Middleport Lighted Christmas Parade returns Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., with lineup at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill parking lot. The parade will end at the Dave Diles Park with concessions, singing and “merriment,” according to a recent announcement sent on behalf of the Middleport Business Association and community volunteers who organize the festivities. Contact the Association’s Facebook page for any additional information.

Also, according to the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Reedsville Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon, with lineup at 11:30 a.m. at the Belleville Locks and Dam. The Reedsville Christmas Tree Lighting is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, also at the Belleville Locks and Dam.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Santa waves to parade watchers from atop the Party in the Park float last year during Racine’s Christmas Parade. This year’s parade returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday with activities to follow at Star Mill Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_12.8-Racine-1.jpg Santa waves to parade watchers from atop the Party in the Park float last year during Racine’s Christmas Parade. This year’s parade returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday with activities to follow at Star Mill Park. OVP File Photo