5 deaths, 287 new cases… Weekly COVID-19 stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s last COVID-19 update appeared in the Tuesday, Nov. 16 edition with data collected through Monday, Nov. 15. Today’s story picks up with data collected Nov. 16 – Nov. 22, looking at area information regarding virus trends reported in the past week for Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties.)

OHIO VALLEY — From Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Monday, Nov. 22 (one week of data) there have been 5 new COVID-19 related deaths (the same as reported last week) and 287 new cases (an increase of 71 over last week) reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area. Two of the five newly reported deaths were individual in their 30’s.

According to data collected Nov. 16 – 22:

In the last week in Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the COVID-19 related deaths of one individual each in the 30-39 (the first reported in this age range), 50-59 and 80-plus, age ranges, and 100 new cases.

In the last week in Meigs County, ODH reported 84 new cases and zero deaths.

In the last week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Monday, reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two individuals, with one death being the first reported in the 31-40 age range for the county, and the other the 13th death in the 61-70 age range, since the pandemic began. There were also 103 new cases reported on Monday for Mason County.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data Nov. 16 – 22:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,539 total cases (100 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 287 hospitalizations (1 new) and 77 deaths (3 new). Of the 4,539 cases, 4,197 (70 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 879 cases (19 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —737 cases (17 new), 16 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 636 cases (12 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 new death

40-49 — 661 cases (13 new), 29 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 610 cases (14 new), 49 hospitalizations, 9 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 490 cases (13 new), 48 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 328 cases (8 new), 70 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 198 cases (4 new), 54 hospitalizations, 32 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,973 (43.39 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,879 (39.73 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 2,983 total cases (84 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 170 hospitalizations (6 new) and 57 deaths. Of the 2,983 cases, 2,702 (72 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 570 cases (12 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 417 cases (9 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 372 cases (14 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 444 cases (13 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 409 cases (14 new), 27 hospitalizations (2 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 369 cases (13 new), 40 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 255 cases (4 new), 40 hospitalizations (3 new), 18 deaths

80-plus — 147 cases (5 new), 23 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,818 (42.86 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,896 (38.84 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,861 cases (103 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,608 confirmed cases, 253 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 61 deaths (2 new). DHHR reports there are currently 110 active cases and 3,690 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 66 confirmed cases (6 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 174 confirmed cases (7 new), 15 probable cases

12-15 — 212 confirmed cases (9 new), 16 probable cases

16-20 — 288 confirmed cases (10 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 276 confirmed cases (10 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 317 confirmed cases (7 new), 22 probable cases (2 new)

31-40 — 555 confirmed cases (12 new), 42 probable cases (2 new), 1 new death

41-50 — 543 confirmed cases (8 new), 34 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 482 confirmed cases (11 new), 36 probable cases (1 new), 6 deaths

61-70 — 373 confirmed cases (10 new), 25 probable cases (2 new), 13 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 322 confirmed cases (3 new), 26 probable cases (1 new), 39 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,034;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,842 (85 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 192 (17 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46 (2 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 11,287 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 42.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,387 fully vaccinated or 35.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System, having been designated yellow since OVP’s last regional COVID update published Nov. 16.

There have been 15 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 4,370 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,736), 187 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 206), 24 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 73) with 26,063 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,692,093 (57.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,134,365 (52.48 percent of the population).

As of Nov. 17, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 11,647;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 543;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 36,938;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,064.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 289,524 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 557 reported since Friday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 20,0114 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 299 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,757 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 32 since Friday. There are 6,996 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.36 (up from 10.08 percent reported on OVP’s last COVID Update published on Nov. 16) and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.19 percent (up from 6.15 percent reported on OVP’s last COVID Update published on Nov. 16).

Statewide, 1,072,372 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.8 percent of the population). A total of 51.1 percent of the population, 915,836 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Weekly stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

