Christmas in Pomeroy

POMEROY , Ohio — Pomeroy will officially usher in the Holiday Season with a parade and Open House event this Sunday, Nov. 28.

The parade will kick-off at 2 p.m. from the Pomeroy ball fields and continue through Main Street. Lineup begins at 1 p.m., and bands, floats, dancers, walkers, pets, and more are invited to take part. Organizers said that all entries are welcome, and there is no prior registration or fees required to participate.

Santa will make an appearance in the parade, and be on hand at nearby O’Brien mini park immediately following to hear children’s Christmas wish lists in person. Photo opportunities are also available in this festive outdoor setting. It is unknown how long Santa will be staying in town as his schedule is quite busy, but Ohio Valley Publishing has it on good authority that he will make certain to see as many children as possible before flying back to the North Pole.

Mayor Don Anderson said he is happy to see the parade return to Pomeroy after last year’s cancellation, and hopes to see a large turnout.

“Its been a difficult year, I think people will be happy to have a chance to come out and watch the parade,” he said. “We have a great little village here, it’s special. Events like these can take place because everyone comes together to make it happen. I think that says something about our town.”

Merchants in the village will be open from noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday, and encourage shoppers to visit them before and after the parade. They would also like to remind everyone that Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday. On that day merchants will honor their individual hours, and each will have their own specials and door prize drawings.

Pomeroy Merchant President Paige Cleek advised all the shops are decorated for the holidays and well stocked despite some previous concerns with shortages.

“We have a lot to offer our customers, and we have lots of merchandise,” Cleek said. “There are things you won’t find elsewhere in the area. We all carry a variety of merchandise; each shop is unique in its offerings.”

She said in her establishment, Front Paige Outfitters, she tries to find clothing and accessories that are good quality, and distinctive in their designs from big box stores.

“All of us look for things we know our customers will enjoy, handmade and customized pieces that are one-of-a-kind, something that only they carry,” Cleek said. “Many shoppers come here just to find that sort of item. It seems each shop has become known for something different, and our shoppers love to come here to purchase gifts that carry the merchant’s name, it makes it special for the giver and the recipient.”

For questions about the parade, contact Toney Dingess at 740-591-2260.

Pictured from the 2019 Pomeroy Christmas Parade is Santa riding through town on a float. After being canceled in 2020, the parade returns to downtown this Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_12.3-Pomeroy-1.jpg Pictured from the 2019 Pomeroy Christmas Parade is Santa riding through town on a float. After being canceled in 2020, the parade returns to downtown this Sunday. OVP File Photo Pictured is the Meigs High School Band marching along the parade route in 2019. This year’s Pomeroy Christmas Parade on Sunday will also coincide with the Open House held by local merchants that same day. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_12.3-Pomeroy-2.jpg Pictured is the Meigs High School Band marching along the parade route in 2019. This year’s Pomeroy Christmas Parade on Sunday will also coincide with the Open House held by local merchants that same day. OVP File Photo

Parade, ‘Open House’ Sunday

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

