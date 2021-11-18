Ohio Holiday Lights Trail… Gallipolis In Lights on the map

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — For the fourth year in a row, Gallipolis In Lights is part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, “a compilation of the state’s most impressive light displays curated by Ohio. Find It Here., the state’s tourism division,” according to a news release from the Division, provided to Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP) by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB).

This year’s holiday lights trail features 43 locations across Ohio, the largest trail since its inception five years ago. Gallipolis In Lights will be open from Nov. 24 – Jan. 2, 2022.

“We’re really excited to see our community be part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail,” GCCVB Executive Director Amanda Crouse said. “Visiting light displays is such a special holiday tradition for so many families. We’re happy that we have a community who that is dedicated to bringing Downtown Gallipolis alive with the Christmas spirit.”

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is part of Ohio. Find It Here.’s “Ohio for the Holidays” campaign encouraging residents and visitors alike to enjoy the holiday events, attractions and activities across Ohio.

As previously reported by OVB, this is the ninth year of the Gallipolis In Lights event, with the annual lighting ceremony planned to begin at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24. One of the event organizers, Shari Rocchi, said the lighting ceremony will include entertainment, free cookies and hot chocolate, fireworks and of course, plenty of lights. The lighting and fireworks will be closer to 7 p.m., Rocchi said. Bossard Memorial Library will also be sponsoring live reindeer from Pine Acres Reindeer Farm to be at the park during the lighting from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.VisitGallia.com/gallipolis-in-lights/.

Pictured is a scene from last year's display at Gallipolis City Park. OVP File Photo

Gallipolis In Lights on the map