POMEROY, Ohio — Meigs County Garden Clubs will present The Colors of Christmas: A Holiday Flower Show, Saturday, Dec. 4th and Sunday, Dec. 5th, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mulberry Center in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The Garden Clubs invite visitors to stroll among the beautiful creations on display, and be inspired with ideas for their own holiday decorations. This free event includes both adult and junior artists, and an educational display by Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation.

In the Adult Creative Division, artists will interpret “Light Up a Colorful Tree” with a luminary design, “The Nativity” with the inclusion of the Holy Family, “Wrapping the Gifts” illustrated in a colorful Still Life, “The Christmas Story” with a Madonna, “White Christmas” in a modern design featuring white, and “Christmas Dinner: A Functional Table Setting” suitable for Christmas dinning”.

Junior designs “Where’s the Elf on the Shelf?” using a red elf, “Santa’s Magical Ride” that includes a reindeer, ornaments made from nature, and a wrapped package suitable for a child that includes plant material will feature the creativity of young artists.

Indoor and outdoor wreaths, wall hangings, and mantle decorations show visitors techniques and materials they can use to create beautiful designs in their own homes.

Adults will present some original ways to wrap a package using plain brown wrapping paper and plant material, one suitable for an adult, and another for a child.

The horticulture division includes specimens owned and grown by the exhibitor for at least three months prior to the show. This year’s entries will include narrow and broad leaf evergreens, holly, and a berried branch

Membership in a Meigs Garden Club is not required to enter your designs, and there are no fees for exhibitors. The rules for standard flower show practices as stated by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Inc. in its Exhibitors and Judges Handbook govern the show. For those new to Garden Club requirements, members will be happy to share their knowledge.

Refreshments are available during the Saturday show; all proceeds from the sales go to support the garden clubs with various projects and shows throughout the year.

For more information about Meigs Garden Clubs, or to become an exhibitor, contact Show Chair Melanie Stethem at 740-591-1558.

Creating the "setting" for holiday dining. This Santa arrangement was a Best of Show winner in the Junior Division. Miniature creations are fun to make for both adult and junior designers. Luminaries require lights in the design, an interesting challenge for designers.

