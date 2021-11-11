Troopers investigating fatal crash in Meigs

LANGSVILLE, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a one-vehicle crash involving one fatality.

According to a news release from OSHP, the crash occurred at 9:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10 on Dexter Road near Ohio 124 in Meigs County.

The OSHP news release further states, Tyler W. Gaus, 28, Ironton, Ohio, was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger north on County Road 10 when the truck reportedly drove off the right side of the roadway striking a culvert. The pickup drove back on to County Road 10 and off the left side, overturning into a creek, according to the news release. Gaus was killed in the crash, according to the OSHP.

The roadway was closed as a result of the crash for approximately two hours. The crash remains under investigation.

Gaus was reportedly not wearing a safety belt, according to the news release.

Assisting at the scene were emergency medical personnel from Meigs County EMS.