Meigs Local talks facial coverings, approves personnel

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education met in regular session on Oct. 26 to discuss personnel and facial coverings during non-school hours at all athletic/extra curricular events.

Under the Treasurer’s Reports and Recommendations:

Accepted the Jefferson Health Plan renewal rate increase of 6.89 percent effective January 1, 2022 for Medical/Rx insurance.

Approved an agreement with Global Teletherapy Consulting Services for speech therapy services. Term will be from October 21, 2021 –January 31, 2022. Funds will come from ARP –IDEA.13.

Under Superintendent’s Reports and Recommendations, the following personnel issues were approved:

Hire the following as substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center and pending completion of all administrative requirements — Nathan Becker, Isle Burris, Rusty Fields,Heather Wolf.

Hire Nathan Becker as Varsity Wrestling Coach for the 2021-22 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Hire Craig Knight as Middle School Wrestling Coach for the 2021-22 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Hire the following as substitute cooks for the 2021-22 school year, retroactive to Oct. 15, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements — Kerry Allen, Racquel Miller, Launa Teaford.

Approve Kelsie Keesee as an after-school instructor at Meigs Intermediate School under the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the 2021-22 school year.

Hire Mikayla Radcliffe as a substitute cook for the 2021-22 school year, retroactive to Oct. 26, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Hire James Gray as 8thGrade Boys Basketball Coach for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Accept the resignation of Elizabeth Blanchard, Intervention Tutor, effective Oct. 28, 2021.

Approve an overnight field trip request from Tom Cremeans for Skills USA students to attend the Fall Leadership Skills USA Conference in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 3-5, 2021.

Under Board Items:

Discussion/first reading held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Adopt the following resolution: Resolution for Graduation Requirements for the Class of 2022.

The Board convened to Executive Session and once reconvened from Executive Session, the minutes noted “approve the motion to highly recommend the use of facial coverings during non-school hours to include all athletic/extra-curricular events. The current mask mandate will continue during the regular school instructional hours. The Board reserves the right to modify this motion at any time depending upon local COVID date.”

The Board was to meet in regular session last night, Monday Nov. 8. More on this meeting in an upcoming edition. The Board’s meeting on Monday was in Columbus at the OSBA Capital Conference.

This story based upon the minutes from the Meigs Local Board of Education.

Pictured is Meigs Local Board of Education Member Roger Abbott receiving an award for 30 years of service as a school board member by the Ohio School Board Associations (OSBA). Pictured are Paul Mock and Bruce Nottke from OSBA, along with Abbott. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_11.6-Meigs-Local.jpg Pictured is Meigs Local Board of Education Member Roger Abbott receiving an award for 30 years of service as a school board member by the Ohio School Board Associations (OSBA). Pictured are Paul Mock and Bruce Nottke from OSBA, along with Abbott.