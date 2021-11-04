Southern Board of Ed approves personnel

RACINE — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District recently met in regular session in the Kathryn Hart Community Center, approving personnel and other agenda items.

The following members present: Denny Evans, Brenda Johnson, Ashli Peterman, Tom Woods. Also present from Administration were Supt. Tony Deem, Treasurer Christi Hendrix.

The following motions were approved:

Background Check service agreements with the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center.

Suzie Karr as a classified substitute for the Fall Feeding Cook. The program is funded with No Child Hungry Grant Funds.

FMLA for employees Jordan Warden and Jack Lyons.

Classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all the administrative requirements for the position: Ryland Michael – Bus Driver; Amber Shoults – Aide; Don Smith – Bus Driver; Ben Griffin – Bus Driver.

Hiring the following individuals on supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year in accordance with the Negotiated Agreement. Hiring is contingent upon completing all the administrative requirements for the position. Asst. Boys Basketball – Steve Randolph; 7th Grade Girls Basketball- Chris Stout; 7th / 8th Boys Basketball- Brian Allen; 8th Grade Girls Basketball- Kim Hupp; 9th Grade Girls Basketball- Haliegh Moodispaugh; Asst. Girls Basketball- Celestia Hendrix; Mid-Day Preschool- Jack Lyons; Vocational Bus- Jimmy O’Brien.

Hiring Ryland Michael on one-year contract as a bus driver.

Approved a dock day/amount for one employee.

First reading of the following changes, revisions, or deletions to the Board bylaws and policies;

Bylaw 0169.1 – Public Participation at Board Meetings (Revised); Policy 1530 – Evaluation of Principals and Other Administrators (Revised); Policy 2271 – College Credit Plus Program (Revised); Policy 2370.01 – Blended Learning (Revised); Policy 5111 – Eligibility of Resident/Nonresident Students (Revised); Policy 5111.02 – Educational Opportunity for Military Children (Revised); Policy 5200 – Attendance (Revised); Policy 5336 – Care of Students with Diabetes (Reissued from Special Update March 2021); Policy 5350 – Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (Revised); Policy 5464 – Early High School Graduation (Revised); Policy 5516 – Student Hazing (Revised) Policy 5630.01– Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports and Limited Use of Restraint and Seclusion (Revised); Policy 5722 – School-Sponsored Publications and Productions (Replacement); Policy 6114 – Cost Principles – Spending Federal Funds (Revised); Policy 7300 – Disposition of Real Property/Personal Property (Revised); Policy 7450 – Property Inventory (Revised); Policy 8330 – Student Records (Revised); Policy 8400 – School Safety (Revised); Policy 8462 – Student Abuse and Neglect (Revised); Policy 8600 – Transportation (Revised) Policy 8651 – Nonroutine Use of School Buses (Revised).

Revised appropriations (FY22) in the amount of $16,474,855.84 as presented by the Treasurer.

During the superintendent’s communication portion of the meeting, Deem noted the Pfizer Booster Staff Clinic on Oct. 27 among other agenda items, including Students of the Month for October.

Students of the month were recognized as Waylon Sellers and Koleton Rhodes.

The next meeting was set for 6:30 p.m., Nov. 23 at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

Information for this story based upon the minutes from the Oct. 25 meeting.

(Editor’s note: All motions were unanimous approved unless otherwise noted.)