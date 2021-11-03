Point’s ‘Sugar Plum Stroll’ returns Saturday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Small businesses on Main Street in Point Pleasant, W.Va. are gearing up for the holidays with the fifth annual Sugar Plum Stroll, Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The yearly event is returning after cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19, Chris Rizer, director of Main Street Point Pleasant, said.

During the Sugar Plum Stroll, participating local businesses along Main Street in downtown will offer exclusive sales and light refreshments to shoppers.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win a special gift basket from each participating shop by completing the Sugar Plum gameboard.

There are 28 businesses along Main Street participating in the event and offering door prizes.

Shoppers can pick up a gameboard and have it stamped as they stop in each business. After filling up the “gameboard” of shops, it can be dropped off to Santa’s mailbox in front of Bordman’s Furniture. A gameboard is also attached to this article.

Game boards are available at participating storefronts.

A limited number of 250 VIP tickets have sold out. Rizer said the bag included the swag bag, commemorative gift and extra coupons on top of the regular sales.

“Next year we’re definitely doing more than 250,” Rizer said.

Those who purchased the swag bags can pick them up at the Main Street office, 305 Main Street, Saturday, Nov. 6 starting at 1 p.m.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Shoppers can fill out the gameboard by visiting each store. At the end of the day, the gameboard can be dropped off to Santa’s mailbox in front of Boardman’s Furniture. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_Sugar-Plum-Stroll-Map-2.jpg Shoppers can fill out the gameboard by visiting each store. At the end of the day, the gameboard can be dropped off to Santa’s mailbox in front of Boardman’s Furniture. Chris Rizer | Courtesy

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.