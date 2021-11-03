Meigs County General Election results 2021

MEIGS COUNTY — Voters decided races for village councils, townships and school boards, as well as the fates of several levies on Tuesday in Meigs County during the General Election.

The unofficial results posted by the Meigs County Board of Elections are as follows:

Villages: Middleport Village Council, 4 seats: Shawn Arnott,147; Larry E. Byer, 166; Brian Keith Conde, 159.

Pomeroy Village Council, 4 seats, Nicholas Alan Michael, 82; Philip M. Ohlinger, 81; Victor Young III, 79.

Racine Village Council, 4 seats, Kevin Dugan, 80; Fred Nero, 49; Ian Wise, 62; Robert E. Beegle, 70.

Rutland Village Council, 4 seats, Kim Willford, 82.

Syracuse Village Council, 4 seats, David Poole, 92; Jane Ann Hupp, 87; Michelle A. White, 73. Board of Public Affairs, Syracuse, 2 seats, No candidates.

Townships:

Bedford Township Trustee, 2 seats, Michael E. Chancey,160; Brett E. Newsome, 137.

Chester Township Trustee, 2 seats, James B. Hawthorne, 213; Alan Holter, 235.

Columbia Township Trustee, 2 seats, Jeff Birchfield, 107; Gary Carr, 153; Danny Demko,129; Marco Jeffers, 151.

Lebanon Township Trustee, 2 seats, Gary Cooper, 67; Donald R. Dailey, 56.

Letart Township Fiscal Officer, 1 unexpired term, Jenny Manuel, 112. Letart Township Trustee, 2 seats, Michael Roush, 55; Dave Graham,44; Justin Hill, 69; Keith White, 57.

Olive Township Trustee, 2 seats, Larry Life, 199; William Osborne, 184.

Orange Township Trustee, 2 seats, Michael E. Guess, 153; Rickie Hollon Jr., 120; Chad Nelson, 109.

Rutland Township Trustee, 2 seats, David Davis, 195; Steve Lambert, 200.

Salem Township Trustee, 2 seats, Kara Dunkle, 48; Jack Ervin, 116; Dannie Lambert,106; Carol Starcher, 30.

Salisbury Township Trustee, 2 seats, Robert Ball, 360; Bill Spaun, 370; Write-in, 113.

Scipio Township Trustee, 2 seats, Todd Byrd, 77; Clinton Kennedy,115; John McGee, 115.

Sutton Township Trustee, 2 seats, Howard Ervin Jr., 295; Kevin Sheppard, 208; Larry C. Smith, 285.

Schools:

Alexander Board of Education, 3 seats, Jay Barnes, 194; Josh Collins, 145; Fred Davis, 154; Aaron Ramsey, 195.

Eastern Local Board of Education, 2 seats, Andrew Francis, 371; Michael Moore, 326; Marjorie Mora, 319; Jessica Staley, 383.

Meigs Local Board of Education, 2 seats, April Burnem, 533; Heather Hawley,704; Ryan Mahr,683; Collin Roush, 621.

Southern Local Board of Education, 3 seats — Alex Hawley, 375; Brenda Johnson, 474, Lawrence Wilcoxen, 283; Thomas Woods, 472.

Member of Gov. Board of ESC at Large, Athens-Meigs ESC, 1 seat, John Depoy, 2,489; Meigs District, 1 unexpired term, Mick Davenport, 1,195; Southern District, 1 seat; At-large, E. Mony Wood, 543.

Levies:

County-wide, Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities Levy Renewal, For, 2,167; Against, 1,206.

Chester Township, Replacement Roads Levy, For 251, Against 97.

Columbia Township, Replacement Cemetery Levy, For 190, Against 141.

Lebanon Township, Cemetery Levy Replacement, For 63, Against 23. Lebanon Township, Road Levy Renewal, For 62, Against 25.

Middleport Village, Current Expenses Levy renewal, For 157; Against 71; Police Levy Renewal, For 161, Against 66; Fire Levy Renewal. For 174 Against 55.

Olive Township, Cemetery Levy Renewal, For 208, Against 54.

Pomeroy Village, Electric Aggregation; Yes, 57; No, 74.

Racine Village, Current Expenses, Replacement Levy 1, For 79; Against, 22; Current Expenses Replacement Levy 2, For, 73; Against, 27.

Rutland Village, Additional Current Expenses Levy, For 49; Against 46.

Rutland Township, Roads Levy Renewal, For 188, Against 99; Cemeteries Levy Renewal, For 202, Against 84.

Salem Township, Fire Levy Renewal, For 125, Against 39; Roads Levy Renewal, For 96, Against 71.

Salisbury Township, Replacement Fire Levy, For 223, Against 154; Additional Cemetery Levy, For 115, Against 118.

Syracuse Village, Fire protection, Renewal Levy 1, For 99 Against 23; Fire Protection Renewal Levy 2, For 97, Against 26.

There were 3,428 ballots cast which is a 22.95 percent turnout based upon Meigs County’s 14,935 registered voters.

Information provided by Meigs County Board of Elections.

Voters in Letart Township on Tuesday prepare to cast their ballots. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_11.3-Vote-1.jpg Voters in Letart Township on Tuesday prepare to cast their ballots. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Voters wait for their turn to vote in Racine on Tuesday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_11.4-Vote-2.jpg Voters wait for their turn to vote in Racine on Tuesday. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

