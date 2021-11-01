Biddy League looking for players, coaches

MASON — The Wahama Biddy League Basketball program is being restructured, and organizers are looking for both players and coaches, according to Trey Tucker.

Sign-ups are being held this week through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Wahama High School gymnasium lobby for both basketball and cheerleading. The league is being reorganized with all games to be played at Wahama for students in grades first through sixth.

There will be a $25 fee for each child wanting to participate, or if there is more than one child in a family, the cost will be $40 for siblings. The fee will allow the league to provide each child at the end of the season with a new basketball and a t-shirt.

Cash or checks will be accepted for the registration. Cash should be in the correct amount, and checks should be made out to Wahama Athletic Boosters.

There will be a player evaluation on Saturday that all players must attend. During the evaluation, coaches will draft players for their teams, based on different skill levels. First and second grade players will be evaluated from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; third and fourth graders from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; and fifth and sixth graders from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Parents will not be permitted into the gym during the evaluations.

Questions regarding cheerleading can be directed to Logan Anderson at 304-812-2461. For questions regarding basketball, contacts include Tucker at 304-812-7696, Nolan Pierce at 740-416-7873, or Josh Young at 304-593-1495.

