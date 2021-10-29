‘Veteran of the year’ to be honored at Rio

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College announces it “is honored once again to celebrate our veterans who continue to serve their communities and country,” according to a news release from the institution.

Rio’s “Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award” recognizes veterans who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The will be the fifth year for the award and will honor Dr. Terry A. Johnson, D.O. of Scioto County, Ohio. The 2020 banquet and award was postponed due to the pandemic.

Dr. Johnson retired as a Colonel and Senior Flight Surgeon, who’s last position held was Ohio State Surgeon, Army. He also served 21 years in the Ohio Army National Guard.

A celebration and award dinner is also scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room at Rio Grande. The event will honor Dr. Johnson as well provide a free dinner for veterans.

Information provided by Rio.

Johnson https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/10/web1_10.30-Johnson.jpg Johnson

Free dinner for veterans